Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Thor: Love and Thunder's Oscars Campaign
Now that the calendar inches closer to 2023, awards season preparations are well underway. Disney's For Your Consideration lists have been making the rounds online, with many fans poking fun at the categories Disney is pushing Thor: Love and Thunder for. As is now the norm with blockbusters, the Taika Waititi film has at least one "FYC" choice in virtually every category from Best Picture to Best Director (Waititi), Best Actor (Chris Hemsworth), Best Actress (Natalire Portman), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Disney is also pushing the film in Best Visual Effects, a category many critics took issue with upon the film's release earlier this summer. The nods have raised questions with plenty of fans, so much so, the film trended on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
For what it's worth, both of Marvel's other theatrical releases—Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—are also being pushed by Disney in the same exact categories. Ryan Coogler's original Black Panther pictures is the lone Marvel Studios project to win an Oscar to date.
Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying.
why
prevnext
why would they submit Love and Thunder for Oscar noms…— Komand’r Maximoff ᱬ (@ZeppoleLover) December 11, 2022
I'm Sorry
prevnext
I’ve been inclined to defend this movie to a certain extent but there should not be a world where Thor love and thunder wins a Oscar 💀💀. I’m sorry. https://t.co/c9TqWS3Hqe— Daren 🏳️🌈⚡️🦃 (@Daren_Mcclimans) December 11, 2022
No Chance
prevnext
Im sorry I love Marvel but...if movies like Infinity war didnt win best picture...then love and thunder stands NO chance...Wakanda forever maybe but again no phase 4 movie is Oscar level— GothElke (@GothElke) December 11, 2022
Confidence Is Key
prevnext
I respect the confidence but this is hysterical and delusional😂
If Endgame, Infinity War, Winter Soldier, and Civil War didn’t win any Oscars what makes you think Thor: Love and Thunder will… https://t.co/wVmMXki7oq— George Carmi (@georgecarmi) December 11, 2022
Homelander Says
prevnext
Marvel submitting Love And Thunder For oscar nominations— Mark🇮🇪 (@Mark_Flood11) December 11, 2022
Me: pic.twitter.com/OhN7n3zyjE
So Funny
prevnext
marvel studios campaigning multiverse of madness and love and thunder for oscars is actually so funny— jake! 🎄 (@amatwstature) December 11, 2022
Heimdall Jr.
Disney is submitting ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ at Oscar considerations for ‘Best Visual Effect’
The visual effects: pic.twitter.com/YDmkItgJpE— Vintage Boy (@KyleAlanBoyle) December 11, 2022
*****0comments
Thor: Love and Thunder is now available wherever movies are sold.
What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev