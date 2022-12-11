Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Thor: Love and Thunder's Oscars Campaign

Now that the calendar inches closer to 2023, awards season preparations are well underway. Disney's For Your Consideration lists have been making the rounds online, with many fans poking fun at the categories Disney is pushing Thor: Love and Thunder for. As is now the norm with blockbusters, the Taika Waititi film has at least one "FYC" choice in virtually every category from Best Picture to Best Director (Waititi), Best Actor (Chris Hemsworth), Best Actress (Natalire Portman), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Disney is also pushing the film in Best Visual Effects, a category many critics took issue with upon the film's release earlier this summer. The nods have raised questions with plenty of fans, so much so, the film trended on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

For what it's worth, both of Marvel's other theatrical releases—Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—are also being pushed by Disney in the same exact categories. Ryan Coogler's original Black Panther pictures is the lone Marvel Studios project to win an Oscar to date.

