Marvel Fans Love the Guardians of the Galaxy's New Costumes

For the third and final film in this Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Marvel Studios and director James Gunn are finally giving the team their comic-book accurate costumes that fans have been dying to see. Inspired by their look from the 2008 relaunch of the title from 2008, notably written by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, the "Annihilation" look for the characters was teased as early as concept art for the 2014 movie in the franchise but until now hasn't been used in the series. With the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now out in the world, Marvel was quick to reveal the costumes will seemingly be their main look for the movie. See what people are saying below!

Written and directed once again by James Gunn, the sequel stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. The film is officially described as follows: "In Marvel Studios 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts on May 5, 2023