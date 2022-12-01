Marvel Fans Love the Guardians of the Galaxy's New Costumes
For the third and final film in this Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Marvel Studios and director James Gunn are finally giving the team their comic-book accurate costumes that fans have been dying to see. Inspired by their look from the 2008 relaunch of the title from 2008, notably written by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, the "Annihilation" look for the characters was teased as early as concept art for the 2014 movie in the franchise but until now hasn't been used in the series. With the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now out in the world, Marvel was quick to reveal the costumes will seemingly be their main look for the movie. See what people are saying below!
Written and directed once again by James Gunn, the sequel stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. The film is officially described as follows: "In Marvel Studios 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts on May 5, 2023
Thank you Marvel
prevnext
Le 1er costume des Gardiens de la Galaxie.— 𝗖𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗛𝗗 🎬 (@CineHodeFR) December 1, 2022
Une belle référence aux comics ! #Marvel pic.twitter.com/ynMzCS7BJl
Three movies later
prevnext
It took the third movie of the Guardians of the Galaxy for them to get the DnA era costumes. https://t.co/5RoXDSCxDt— Ian Titular (@UkiyaSeed) December 1, 2022
fire emoji
prevnext
The Guardians costumes are fire— wes (@weswritescomics) December 1, 2022
My longest Yeah boi
prevnext
COMIC ACCURATE GUARDIANS COSTUMES LETS GOOOOOO— duff for mayor (@1LilDuff_) December 1, 2022
Missed you guys
prevnext
Their comicbook accurate costumes, the High-evolutionary, Adam Warlock and a kick ass soundtrack.— Inigo Montoya (@Griffinstreaks) December 1, 2022
How I've missed GoTG. ☺🤗 https://t.co/O5WxKMjrvF
First of all James
prevnext
GotG vol 3 is gonna end me. Best MCU trilogy. Those COSTUMES. ROCKET. Everything!
.@JamesGunn how dare you— Chris – Official (@TheChrisV_) December 1, 2022
Looks great
prevnext
this does genuinely look great. i’m hyped to see the comic accurate costumes and adam warlock is gonna be cool. i know this is gonna be a very emotional movie and i love it when marvel does that. can’t wait. https://t.co/ls6EOHHD7e— TRENTON (@slimeplasm) December 1, 2022
Indulge me please Marvel
prev
Classic Guardians of the Galaxy costumes, Adam Warlock and Rocket’s space otter gf Lylla? Indulge me please Marvel :) #guardiansofthegalaxy3— Ben Wasserman (@beemerw21) December 1, 2022