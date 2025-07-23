The Fantastic Four: First Steps Star Reveals Why Reed Richards Has a Mustache (You Can Blame DC)

Marvel’s First Family is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they are sporting a brand new look for their debut. The Fantastic Four: First Steps reimagines the iconic team in a retro-futuristic 1960s setting, a stylistic choice that extends to the characters themselves. This includes a notable change for the team’s leader, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), who will have facial hair, a departure from his more traditionally clean-shaven appearance in the pages of Marvel Comics. The film, which also stars Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, is positioned as a major course correction for the MCU and the official start of Phase Six. Now, during an appearance on LADbible’s Agree to Disagree series, Pedro Pascal has revealed the surprising reason for his character’s facial hair, and explained that his aversion to a clean-shaven look stems directly from his role as the villainous Maxwell Lord in DC’s Wonder Woman 1984.

“I grow such sh-t facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off… I really look very… Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me,” Pascal said. He then connected that experience directly to his work in the superhero sequel. Pascal’s character in Wonder Woman 1984, Maxwell Lord, was a charismatic but failing businessman who required a polished appearance. The look was a stark contrast to the mustached characters Pascal has become known for, and the actor was not pleased with the final result.

“I was so appalled by the way I looked [in Wonder Woman 1984],” Pascal admitted. “I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary. If they asked me to be clean shave for Fantastic Four and if they had insisted I would’ve done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Is a Critical Success, Despite Reed Richards’ Facial Hair

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Regardless of any debate over Reed Richards’ new look, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived as a major critical success for Marvel Studios. The film currently holds an 87% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews, making it one of the best-reviewed entries in the entire MCU. This score places it just above its main summer competitor, DC’s Superman, which holds a score of 83%. The overwhelmingly positive reception also makes First Steps the best-reviewed Fantastic Four movie ever made by a wide margin, finally breaking the curse of the critically maligned attempts from 2005, 2007, and 2015.

This strong critical reception is crucial as the film heads into its opening weekend. Projections show the film is heading for a global opening between $190 million and $210 million. That figure is composed of a domestic opening between $100 million and $110 million and an international haul between $90 million and $100 million. While the worldwide opening is tracking slightly behind the $220 million debut of Superman, the strong reviews are expected to generate powerful word-of-mouth, which could help Marvel’s First Family close that gap in the coming weeks. With a production budget reported to be north of $200 million, First Steps is a major investment for the studio and a clear indicator of the property’s importance to the future of the MCU. The movie’s success is a critical first step for Phase Six, which is set to conclude the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

