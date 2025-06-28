Pedro Pascal Landed Two DC Roles Before He Ended Up With Marvel

It’s hard to open a streaming service or visit a movie theater without running into Pedro Pascal’s work. In the last couple of years, he’s played Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, and General Acacius in Gladiator II. There are also smaller projects on his resume, including Materialists, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Drive-Away Dolls, that fail to dominate the box office but allow Pascal to show off his incredible range. However, the actor owes at least some of his success to a popular genre he rarely gets associated with: superhero movies.

Of course, it’s no secret that Pascal is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He will then reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday, where his character, Reed Richards, will come face-to-face with his archenemy, Doctor Doom. Before he becomes one of the faces of the MCU, though, it’s important to look back at Pascal’s earlier work in superhero media, including one performance that never saw the light of day.

Pedro Pascal Was Nearly in Two Wonder Woman Projects

Pascal didn’t become a movie star overnight. He got his start by taking small roles in major TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, three different Law & Order series, and The Good Wife. All the hard work seemed to pay off in 2011, though, when Pascal landed a role in a pilot for a Wonder Woman show NBC was developing. Adrianne Palicki was going to play the lead role, while Pascal would portray Ed Indelicato, a liaison at the police department who had his ear to the ground in Los Angeles. It was far from a lead role, but Pascal probably appreciated the opportunity. However, NBC chose not to move forward with the project, which sent one of its stars back to the TV meat grinder.

Despite losing out on playing Indelicato, Pascal persevered and broke out on HBO’s Game of Thrones. His portrayal of Oberyn Martell helped him stand out in a tough crowd, and after the Mountain was done with the character, he moved on to bigger and better things. He even got another call from DC during the development of Wonder Woman 1984. Patty Jenkins and Co. wanted him to play eccentric businessman Maxwell Lord, who sought to control the Dreamstone and change the world. The 2020 sequel failed to live up to expectations, but Pascal really went for it and delivered a memorable performance. Still, DC failed to give Pascal a lead role in his second go-around, which was a mistake Marvel wasn’t about to make.

The MCU Will Never Be the Same After Pedro Pascal Arrives

Pascal’s third superhero role puts him right in the middle of the action. Reed Richards is one of the smartest characters in Marvel Comics, and his big brain appears to be making the jump to live-action in First Steps. The titular team will come up against Silver Surfer and her master Galactus, who wants nothing more than to make the Earth his next meal. Reed blames himself for the Devourer of Worlds’ appearance, and unfortunately, things may not get better for him and his family because they’re fleeing their universe at the end of Thunderbolts*. The Fantastic Four do the right thing by seeking out Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and everyone will try to get on the same page in Doomsday.

The cast of the next Avengers movie is no joke, though, which may be intimidating for Pascal, especially since Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are joining the fray. However, it’s hard to look at the full cast list and think there’s another name that has a better chance of going toe-to-toe with Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr. After all, Pascal has come a long way since being part of a failed superhero pilot that would’ve forced him into the hero’s shadow for as long as it was on the air.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

