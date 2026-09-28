Marvel Favorite Rumored to Appear in Doomsday and Secret Wars (& It’s Major News for Tony Stark Fans)

The release of Avengers: Endgame Encore this past weekend has MCU fans more excited than ever about Avengers: Doomsday, especially because the four additional scenes directly set up that movie. Of course, that excitement is also tied to Avengers: Secret Wars, especially because Kevin Feige previously confirmed that no MCU movies will be released between the two projects, meaning, no doubt, that their stories are intertwined. Both will also, of course, be massive next steps in the MCU, not only because both are the first Avengers movies since Endgame (and simply because Avengers movies will always be big) but also because the MCU is rumored to be getting a complete reboot after Secret Wars.

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Now, a brand-new Doomsday and Secret Wars cast member rumor has fans even more eager to see the new films, as it suggests a much more direct connection to Tony Stark—more direct even than Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom, that is. Specifically, Gwyneth Paltrow is rumored to be appearing in both movies as Pepper Potts, Tony’s wife (now widow, sadly) and mother of their daughter Morgan. Although her role, if true, currently remains unknown in the upcoming movies, this would make Tony Stark/Iron Man feel more present than many were expecting in the narrative(s), particularly depending on what exactly Pepper is doing in these movies and who may be joining her.

Will We See Pepper and Morgan in Doomsday and Secret Wars?

As shown in Endgame, Pepper became a hero in her own right, as she joined the Avengers in the final battle against Thanos. It’s therefore possible that she will once again join the team and act as a hero in that capacity, which would prove especially interesting if and when Doom removes his mask and reveals that he is a dead ringer for Tony Stark. However, Pepper’s return wouldn’t necessarily mean that she’s here to fight. Rather, if these cast rumors are true, then we could see the return of both Pepper and Morgan. The latter, in particular, is something that many fans have been waiting to see. Morgan was not only a great character in Endgame but also represents Tony’s legacy in many ways (as does Peter Parker, although unfortunately everyone has forgotten that after Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Of course, at this point, Morgan would still be a child, but it would nevertheless be meaningful to see her again and learn how she and Pepper are both doing, as neither one has been in any Marvel movies since Endgame. It would also be a way to keep Tony Stark in the narrative; however, we don’t yet know how much that’s already the case. There are heated debates within the fanbase about whether or not Doom may be a Tony variant, which would of course mean a very explicit connection to Tony. Many are convinced that’s not the case, but that means Doomsday has plenty of explaining to do when it comes to why Robert Downey Jr. was the man for the job. Either way, these rumors are intriguing, especially because of their implications for the larger narrative.