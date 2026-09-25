Blink-And-You-Miss-It Endgame Encore Detail Solves Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Frustrating Post-Credits Mystery

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame Encore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, leaks online suggested that Avengers: Endgame Encore was going to include four additional scenes, and although these leaks didn’t include the two extras that occur before the movie starts, they did accurately detail what happens at the end of the movie and in Endgame Encore’s mid and post-credits scenes. Among them was a scene set after Bruce Banner’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day story arc, which ended with him seemingly being taken to a psychiatric hospital after another “incident” as the Hulk. In a mid-credits scene in Endgame Encore, however, Doctor Doom arrives and “collects” Banner, no doubt taking him to be used as a weapon against the Avengers. Eagle-eyed fans have realized that this actually suggests another major detail, though, this one about Peter Parker’s next story in the MCU.

As explained by Marvel Mania on X, when Bruce is taken by Doom at the end of Endgame: Encore, the tech around him starts glitching. The same type of glitch can be seen in the post-credits scene of Brand New Day, in which the Spidey Tracker shows that Spider-Man is now in space. Initially, that stirred up all sorts of rumors about why he would be there, including a fan-favorite theory that this isn’t actually the MCU’s Peter Parker but rather is Tobey Maguire’s. Yet, with this new connection in terms of the glitch, a new theory has emerged. Namely, as detailed in the same post, it’s possible that the Spidey Tracker glitches in the same way that Banner’s tech does because Doctor Doom has abducted Peter Parker too. If true, this is a massive confirmation not only for the Brand New Day post-credits scene (which frustrated many fans by seeming insignificant) but also for Avengers: Doomsday.

What Does Doom Want With Banner and (Possibly) Peter?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Even now, we actually know fairly little about Doctor Doom’s intentions in Doomsday. Trailers for the movie have suggested that he is coming after the Avengers because they have messed with time, as he tells them they have been living stolen lives and need to give them back. With Anthony Russo’s recent comments, it seems that this may specifically reference Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past at the end of Endgame. Either way, given the fact that he will be fighting the Avengers, it makes sense for Doom to build a team to fight beside him. Based on him going to get Bruce Banner, it also seems likely that he intends to place whoever he takes under his control, presumably through magic. If true, then we could see a terrifying Hulk (and, perhaps, a terrifying new Spider-Man) ready to take down the MCU’s greatest heroes.

Of course, there are other characters many fans are hoping and even expecting to see join Doom, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch chief among them. In light of how powerful he is, it’s conceivable that Doom could find a way to bring Wanda back, and there’s no question that he would like to have someone as powerful as she is on his side. That still feels a little too good to be true, but the likelihood of Peter joining Doom, undoubtedly against his will, just increased quite a bit.

What do you think? Did Doom already take Peter Parker? Share your thoughts down in the comments.