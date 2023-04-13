Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Plays the Greatest Hits in New Teaser

Are you ready for one last ride? It's time to face the music in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final film in director James Gunn's Marvel trilogy. Gunn has confirmed Vol. 3 is "the last time people will see this team" of Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and his galactic band of criminals-turned-friends-turned-Guardians: Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). Says Star-Lord in a new teaser replaying the Guardians' greatest hits from 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: "This is the end of the road."

Before the Guardians embark on their final tour on May 5th, watch the latest teaser revealing new looks at the villainous High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), the return of the Ravager Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone), and a Nathan Fillion cameo.

Reads the official logline for Vol. 3: "Our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them." In their final mission together, the Guardians face the wrath of the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Vol. 2's Elizabeth Debicki), who has created a cosmic weapon to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy: the golden-skinned Adam Warlock.

"It's been an incredible ten years," Pratt, who was cast as Star-Lord in 2013, told ComicBook about the trilogy-ender. "So to wrap it up in this way, it's a little bit like your last day of school when you're a senior. You're so excited that it's over, but at the same time, you don't know if you're going to see any of your friends ever again. Some of them are going off to college, and some of them are leaving, and some are going in the Army. It's like entering a new phase, and a new chapter of your life. It's the turning of a page. So it's exciting, but it's emotional."

Tickets are on sale now. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th.