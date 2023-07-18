Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter Gets a Twitter Emoji

This fall will bring the big-screen introduction of Kraven the Hunter, with the fan-favorite Marvel antihero gaining his own solo movie. After the first trailer for Kraven the Hunter made its debut last month, Marvel fans have definitely had their interests piqued — and now, they have a new way to hype up the film. On Monday, a new hashflag emoji for Kraven the Hunter surfaced on Twitter, accompanying all hashtagged tweets about the movie with a miniature drawing of Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

“Anyone who’s familiar with comics and the character of Kraven the Hunter knows that he is a fierce hunter — a skilled, highly-trained killer,” Taylor-Johnson said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “So I think now’s a good time to answer the Internet’s biggest question: Will it be rated R? F— yes, it’s going to be R.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Kraven the Hunter About?

In Kraven the Hunter, Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world. The film will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven, Arana DeBose as Calypso, and Fred Heichinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon. Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, and Levi Miller have been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“He is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there’s so many aspects,” Taylor-Johnson told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “What I love about that character is that what is he humanizing is that he has flaws, right? Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it’s someone who’s really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it’s in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely.”

Is Kraven the Hunter in the MCU?

Given Sony and Marvel Studios’ recurring co-production on the Spider-Man movies, and the bizarre franchise ties thanks to movies like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it might be easy to assume that Kraven the Hunter exists within the MCU. While that does not currently seem to be the case, Sony has teased that its Spider-Man stories occupy a unique place in the world of superhero media.

“There are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe,” Sony president Tom Rothman previously said of Sony’s Marvel plans (via Deadline). “That’s Kraven, which we’re shooting now, and Madame Web, which we’ll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone.”

What do you think of Kraven the Hunter‘s Twitter emoji? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Kraven the Hunter is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 6th.