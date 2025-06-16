Major MCU Star Teases Return 2 Years After Last Appearing

Is Marvel getting the band back together for an encore? It’s only been two years since the third and final film in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, which saw the original Guardians — Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) — go their separate ways. Leader Peter Quill passed the reins to Rocket and finally returned to Earth, 2014’s Gamora reunited with the Ravagers, and Rocket and Groot splintered off into a new Guardians team with Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), talking dog Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), star child Phyla (Kai Zen), and the fuzzy Blurp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, Drax and Nebula (Karen Gillan) stayed on Knowhere to build a new society for the children they rescued from the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). According to Gillan, 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might not be the last we see of the cyborg assassin turned Guardian and Avenger.

“I can’t say, but watch this space,” the Life of Chuck star told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gillan played the cyborg daughter of Thanos in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Gillan echoed previous comments she made to MovieWeb, saying of Nebula’s future in the MCU: “It’s so much fun working in the Marvel world. In terms of the future, can’t say anything. You know how it goes, but maybe… never say, never.”

Despite a post-credits title card declaring that “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return” in Vol. 3, neither Pratt nor any of his Guardians co-stars have been confirmed to be part of the cast assembling for Avengers: Doomsday. (Star-Lord did appear in concept art that leaked online.)

LEFT TO RIGHT: MANTIS, GROOT, STAR-LORD, DRAX, AND NEBULA IN GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (2023)

Marvel Studios has announced over two dozen returning actors so far, including Robert Downey Jr. (not as Tony Stark/Iron Man, but as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). Black Panther stars Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther) and Winston Duke (M’Baku) will also be returning alongside their Wakanda Forever co-stars Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor), Mabel Cadena (Namora), and Alex Livinalli (Attuma).

Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Captain America: Brave New World‘s Danny Ramirez (the Falcon), and Deadpool & Wolverine’s Channing Tatum (Gambit) also have their chairs, as do The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (the Thing).



From Thunderbolts*, announced cast members include Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), and Lewis Pullman (Sentry). From the Fox-made X-Men movies, Patrick Stewart (Professor Charles Xavier), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast) are reprising their roles.

Disney has set Avengers: Doomsday to open in theaters on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on Dec. 17, 2027.