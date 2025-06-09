Marvel Star Didn’t Know They Were Making an Avengers Movie Until They Were on Set: “I Almost Passed Out”

Like the cursed Stonekeeper of Vormir, the notoriously secretive Marvel Studios keeps the treasures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe under wraps. In 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) search for the Soul Stone brings him to Vormir, where he sacrifices daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) to fulfill his destiny: assemble all six Infinity Stones and complete the Infinity Gauntlet. Presiding over these events is the spectral form of the Red Skull (Ross Marquand), the red-skinned Hydra villain thought destroyed by the Space Stone — the Tesseract — in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

The cloak-clad keeper of the Soul Stone isn’t revealed until midway through the movie, and the cameo was so secretive that even Marquand wasn’t aware the Red Skull was to reappear after a seven-year absence in Infinity War.

“I didn’t know what movie I was going to work on. They didn’t tell me,” The Walking Dead star and noted impressionist said said during a recent panel appearance at Awesome Con 2025. “They quite literally said it was a voice-matching job that may entail voice-matching this character that Hugo [Weaving] played, but they didn’t even say that by name.”

Marquand was provided with a voice reference that he recognized to be that of Weaving, who said in 2017 that donning the Red Skull’s makeup is “not something I would want to do again.”

“It wasn’t until I got to the set that they made me shave and put the [motion capture] dots on,” Marquand recalled. “I’m looking around, there’s like 150 people waiting for me. I’m like, ‘This is not a regular voiceover job. What is going on?’ That’s when the makeup artist leaned over, and he said, ‘Do you know what you’re working on? This is the new Avengers movie.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, God.’ I almost passed out.”

Because Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame shot back-to-back, and the expansive cast required shooting around actors’ availability, Marquand shot his part separately from the duos of Brolin and Saldaña and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

“It was the craziest shoot day, because it was the second-to-last shoot day of both films,” Marquand said. “They shot both concurrently, back-to-back, and half of Hollywood is in these movies. So whenever you’re available, that’s when they get you in, and they shoot you, and they get you out.”

Brolin and Saldaña shot their portions six months earlier, while Johansson and Renner had shot theirs three months earlier. “I was acting with two really lovely body doubles who were giving me the eyeline and giving me the lines to react to,” Marquand said. “It was a very interesting way to work, I’ll tell you that.”

Marquand would use his voice-replicating power in two more Marvel Studios productions: he emulated Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s James Spader as the voice of Infinity Ultron in the animated Disney+ series What If…?, and then replaced Cedric Smith as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men: The Animated Series revival X-Men ’97. Marquand also voiced Doctor Doom and the ancient mutant Apocalypse in the series, which is slated to return with its sophomore season in 2026.