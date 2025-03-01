Everything the Doomsday Concept Art Leak Could Reveal About the Avengers Sequel

The MCU is bringing everyone together for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The recent discovery of Doomsday concept art, drawn by Marvel Studios’ Concept artist and illustrator Mushk Rizni, has taken the Internet by storm seeing how beyond the confirmed appearances of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, there have only been whispers about what is to come and who will be in the movie. Star-Lord’s Chris Pratt has remained hopeful about his return, but it seems that he might have a bigger role in the next generation of the Avengers. Before we continue, it’s important to take the following information with a grain of salt. With that in mind, let’s dive into the Avengers: Doomsday concept art and what it might mean for the new Avengers movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For starters, Doctor Doom is the main antagonist in the upcoming Avengers films, as we were told during the San Diego Comic-Con panel last year. After seeing pieces of concept art, it is wise to assume that Doom plays a role of high status within this universe as he is sitting on his infamous throne. Seeing the setting and cast of these images which includes characters such as Hulk, She-Hulk, and Doctor Strange, a much older timeline seems to be in place meaning that we could be seeing these heroes in another multiverse or, perhaps, in a future that is changed due to the events of Fantastic Four: The First Steps. With this being said, the introduction of the Fantastic Four could seem more likely if these events take place in the past since the team is from the 1960s.

Seeing the return of She-Hulk could also lean into the fact that the MCU shows on Disney+ have a role in the movies which does bring into question inclusion of characters such as Daredevil, Wonder-Man, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. In the same vein, one of the concept art pieces showcases the Young Avengers at a bar somewhere with Star-Lord and Wong. One outlier within this group, which consists of Wiccan, Cassie Lang, Kate Bishop, and Ms. Marvel, is the introduction of Speed, one of the Maximoff twins. He was teased at the end of Agatha All Along, but no face has been put to the name just yet. While we aren’t going to theorize who that actor might be at the moment, it does indicate that Speed will have a role within the movies, perhaps a key role if this does take place in another timeline.

Star-Lord seems to play a prominent role in the Avengers sequel, given that he is in a majority of the concept art. White Vision is also shown in one of the photos, which means that Peter Quill will most likely be called to action rather than be the one to lead the team, given his laid-back attitude. Quill being alongside Wong does suggest that he will be a part of the curation of another Avengers team. One other surprising introduction is the return of Black Panther. While this one isn’t of the current Black Panther, we could venture a guess that this might be T’Chaka, seeing how the character is older and dons an older-looking suit.

With all of this being stated, we can’t be sure if these photos are for Doomsday only or if they are also for Secret Wars as well. Benedict Cumberbatch has denied his involvement with the upcoming Avengers movie but did retract his statement, leaving more of a tease than an answer. In any case, the Avengers are looking to bring about a new team of superheroes in an attempt to take down a fearful foe who, as avid Marvel comics readers will know, is no short of mysterious and dominating.

Beyond Robert Downey Jr. being confirmed to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, plenty of questions about Avengers: Doomsday remain. The new Avengers movie won’t be out in theaters until May 2026, so there will be plenty of time for speculations and reveals between now and then.

What do you think about these concept art leaks? Are there any characters we missed out on? Let us know in the comments down below!