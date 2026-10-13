Marvel Producer Really Wants to Make the Werewolf By Night Sequel MCU Fans Have Begged For, “If Disney Will Let Me” (Exclusive)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has tried out a lot of different genre blends and styles since The Multiverse Saga began after Avengers: Endgame. Not everything has worked (to put it lightly), but one project that definitely did turn out well was Werewolf by Night – so well, in fact, that MCU fans have been waiting years for a sequel. Now one Marvel producer is throwing his hat into the ring, saying he is ready to bring the next chapter of Werewolf by Night to the screen – that is if Disney is ready to greenlight it.

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Brad Winderbaum has held several key jobs at Marvel Studios, as both an executive and a producer (and an executive producer). Winderbaum is attached to the new Disney+ series VisionQuest, and wasn’t shy about letting ComicBook’s Chris Killian know that a Werewolf by Night sequel is high up on his wish list of next projects.

Marvel Studios Needs to Move (Now) On A Werewolf by Night Sequel

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Recently, news broke that Marvel Studios is planning on doing more with their “Special Presentation” brand. There have been rumors that Werewolf by Night 2 is part of that slate, although no official announcement has been made. “I, I love, Special Presentation program,” Winderbaum said. “I produce the one-shots, like going back all the way to the Agent Coulson one-shots before we made Agents of Shield,” he later added. “So I made those Coulson one-shots: Item 47. The first Agent Carter one-shot, All Hail the King. [One-shots] and the special presentations get to do the same thing, which is like, find a weird corner of the universe… I love Werewolf by Night. I really want to make a Werewolf by Night Season 2 or Part Two: if Disney will let me… So now you know. We’ll see. You never know. It’s like everything has to go into development and find its footing. But certainly I want to make more.”

Marvel Special Presentations tend to find a sweet middle ground between the TV and movie formats. They’ve offered standalone character stories akin to Marvel Comics’ yearly extended-length “annuals” issues for different books. Werewolf by Night (2022) was the first Special Presentation feature: it was also the first horror-themed content that the MCU released, and the directorial debut of Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Spider-Man: No Way Home). The risks all paid off, as fans overwhelmingly supported Werewolf by Night like few MCU projects released after Avengers: Endgame. A lot of fans have since debated whether Marvel Studios has been making the most out of the Special Presentations format, as only two more (The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and The Punisher: One Last Kill) have been released, and One Last Kill (2026) was the first one to be released in four years.

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Given the success rate, it’s wild that Marvel Studios isn’t leaning on these Special Presentations harder. In the case of Werewolf by Night, horror has also been the most successful genre for movies and TV besides superheroes, and WbN did a lot ot open that supernatural/horror world for the MCU. Marvel dropped the ball on that front by failing to get a Blade movie reboot onto the screen; but now Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider is set to give the supernatural side of the MCU a fresh start; a Werewolf by Night sequel could rapidly expand that “weird corner of the universe,” introducing more supernatural heroes (or anti-heroes), while introducing a major supernatural threat and story focus that films like Ghost Rider build off of.

For now, you can stream Werewolf by Night on Disney+. Are you ready for a sequel? Let us know in the comments!