Marvel Rereleasing The Avengers and Iron Man 3 in Hong Kong Movie Theaters

As movie theaters around the world begin to re-open, they're going to need movies to screen for guests since almost every new summer blockbuster has been postponed (some as far back as next year). In Hong Kong theaters will be able to screen to classic Marvel Studios movies as The Hollywood Reporter brings word that both The Avengers and Iron Man 3 will be rereleased into theaters starting tomorrow! Both films will reportedly be available to watch in Hong Kong movie theaters from May 28 until June 10, with THR reporting that more Marvel movies could get rereleased into cinemas in the coming months.

Upon release, both The Avengers and Iron Man 3 were the highest grossing films for their release years in Hong Kong. This trend that would continue with the release of every Avengers sequel (Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame) but Iron Man 3's success would mark the only time a solo Marvel Studios film was the highest grossing movie in the market for any given year.

Marvel's re-release of the two movies marks a clear shift in the film exhibition market as fan-favorites and classic movies are being used to tempt customers into returning to theaters. Across Asia studios are putting their biggest recent blockbusters back into theaters with Warner Bros. bringing The Dark Knight trilogy from director Christopher Nolan to both Hong Kong and Taiwan along with a remaster of The Matrix. All four of The Avengers movies are being planned for a rerelease in China along with Avatar, Inception, and Interstellar.

According to THR, Japan is digging deep into the film vaults for movies to screen in theaters with old classics like The Wizard of Oz, Bonnie and Clyde, plus the original Ben-Hur and Westside Story. They've also brought out 80s hits like Blade Runner, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and The Shawshank Redemption

There haven't been any specific plans made for wide-scale rereleases of Marvel movies in domestic theaters for the time being, but that's due to the shaky nature of theaters reopening in America anyway. Though the amount of open exhibitors continues to grow, there are still fewer than 500 nationwide with many states still actively prohibiting the businesses from opening.

It does seem likely that Marvel movies would be a major draw for theaters when they are able to re-open and customers are comfortable returning. Marvel Studios and Disney likely wouldn't be against the idea either since they've had to delay their entire Phase Four slate of movies from being released. Black Widow, the first film in the next batch of movies, would have already been in its fourth week of release at this point but is now set to debut in theaters this November instead.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.