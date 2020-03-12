Fast & Furious 9 Pushed to 2021

Another film has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and this one is the biggest of them all. Fast & Furious 9 has been pushed back an entire year, now hitting theaters in April 2021. Read the full statement released on the Fast & Furious Facebook page:

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.

“We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.”

F9 is now the fourth major film to be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was moved from April to August, No Time to Die has been pushed from April to November, and A Quiet Place Part II has been delayed indefinitely. Paramount has not announced a new release date for its highly-anticipated horror sequel.

It won’t be surprising to see more major movie releases delayed in the coming days. Disney has three movies set to open in the next couple of months: Mulan, The New Mutants, and Black Widow. It’s entirely likely we could see all three of those films delayed before their releases. There’s also the chance that theater chains could close altogether, keeping people away from large crowds in order to try and contain the virus.

For now, Fast & Furiousis slated to be release din theaters on April 2, 2021.