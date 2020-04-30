Black Widow: Fans Mourn the Marvel Movie on Its Original Opening Night
Marvel fans on Thursday celebrated and mourned Black Widow, the first solo feature starring Scarlett Johansson's super-spy Avenger, on what would have been the night the Marvel Studios movie opened in theaters before its release date was delayed until November amid the coronavirus crisis. Taking the date once held by The Eternals, Disney will now open the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow on November 6, 2020, as most theaters around the world remain shuttered indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19. The film's opening night Thursday also would have marked the official start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to be launched with Black Widow.
Long-range projections that emerged in early March, before Black Widow was postponed, expected Natasha Romanoff to dominate the domestic box office starting April 30: according to Box Office Pro, Black Widow had an original opening weekend range between $90 million and $130 million. The new movie is set between the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War — where Johansson's founding Avenger was featured prominently — and comes after Natasha was killed off in Avengers: Endgame, now the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.79 billion global earnings.
After allowing a fugitive Captain America (Chris Evans) to escape capture in Civil War — where Natasha’s found family, the Avengers, were torn apart by the Sokovia Accords imposed by the world’s governments — Natasha is on the run. Reunited with old family from a similar background, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), both products of Russia's Red Room and the Black Widow program, and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), the Soviet superhero far from his glory days as Russia's version of Captain America, Natasha will unravel a conspiracy pitting her against threats both old and new when Black Widow opens later this year.
Slide 1
BLACK WIDOW TODAY... wait pic.twitter.com/VxhksAEXlh— 🧚🏼 (@alianovnataIya) April 28, 2020
We would have been in the cinemas right now first hour first opening night 🥺 #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/79aqusX5wv— Enje Jawher (@EnjeJawher) April 30, 2020
Slide 2
We would’ve been seeing #BlackWidow tonight... 😞 pic.twitter.com/GrHgxTVpUz— DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) April 30, 2020
We Would've all been seeing #BlackWidow tonight pic.twitter.com/PO3NmW0C8T— Jayvon Thomas (@JayvonThomas2) April 30, 2020
Slide 3
today i would’ve seen black widow if things were different pic.twitter.com/7Wnm6o8oXz— josie ʬ⁸⁴ (@emiliaheards) April 30, 2020
the way i'd be watching black widow tonight/tomorrow if it wasn't for miss rona pic.twitter.com/mhvMor5xv6— 𝚔𝚒𝚖 ✨ (@spideygarcia) April 30, 2020
Slide 4
actually fucked up how i was supposed to watch black widow in a couple of hours and now i have to wait 5 months. IT’S SICK pic.twitter.com/AfhsEszOPA— 🧚🏼 (@alianovnataIya) April 29, 2020
tfw you should be seeing Black Widow tonight pic.twitter.com/S8b0PMqFfY— best of scarlett (@BestfScarlett) April 30, 2020
Slide 5
Who ready for the Black Widow premiere tonight??????#BlackWidow stans are happy as hell today pic.twitter.com/Z69wIX3bJK— Let’s Talk Eternals (⊃∪ ∩⪽) ➐ (@dequan_seely) April 30, 2020
When you realize tonight would of been opening night of the Black Widow movie pic.twitter.com/VtnB0AmahS— The Time Stone (@scarfacerocks99) April 30, 2020
Slide 6
IF YOURE EXCITED TO SEE NATASHA ROMANOFFS SOLO MOVIE BLACK WIDOW IN THEATRES TOMORROW SAY IIIIII pic.twitter.com/w565MWfwvB— lexi ceo of civil war nat (@skywalkerlexi) April 29, 2020
It’s starting, got to go. Will tell you what I thought once it’s over. I’m so excited!! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/wPhdf2OP9R— November 6 2020 (@SheIsAlive_) April 30, 2020
Slide 7
it hurts. hurts so much. #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/manqLzc1gA— ✵🌿 (@anakinsane) April 30, 2020
the fact that we would have been watching this excellence in theaters this week if it wasn’t for miss rona... that keeps me up at night. #blackwidow pic.twitter.com/FL5UCjOJ9W— – 𝐥𝐨𝐮 ⍟ (@allofmcu) April 30, 2020
Slide 8
I would have been counting down the hours #BlackWidow I am upset😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/LDR5vslEWS— eli🦄 (@IMHelaLoki) April 30, 2020
I would’ve been seeing #BlackWidow tonight...😕 pic.twitter.com/KzX4HjUpZU— Cameron Junge (@cam_junge) April 30, 2020
Slide 9
It’s a sad day for everyone right now. #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/iFdx5qFsSo— Parker Johnson (@darthparker1106) April 30, 2020
We were supposed to see #BlackWidow tonight. pic.twitter.com/AyQjn1TonR— Curtis (@cinematiccurtis) April 30, 2020
Slide 10
#BlackWidow should’ve been released today but... pic.twitter.com/17nswMCXdP— ⍟ Ramadhan w/ Wana ✪ (@wanacuppatea) April 30, 2020
Ok now my TL just reminds me that #Blackwidow would've been released today.😭— Fahima👑 (@MoonbeamBD) April 30, 2020
I am not crying😭😭
She was my one of fave Avengers and she also sacrificed herself like Tony but she didn't get much appreciation..
❤💪 NATASHA ROMANOFF 💪❤#BlackWidow #blackwidowintheatres pic.twitter.com/wK1TclZVH9
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.