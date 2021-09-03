Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ends with a one-two-punch of post-credits scenes, both setting up the martial arts master's (Simu Liu) future in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoiler warning for Shang-Chi. After defeating his father Wenwu (Tony Leung), the legendary leader of the Ten Rings organization who wields the ancient alien technology that is its namesake, Wong (Benedict Wong) summons Shang-Chi and Katy (Awkwafina) to the New York Sanctum. "We have a lot to talk about," the Master of the Mystic Arts says, taking a shot and stepping into a Sling Ringed-portal conjured before Shang-Chi and Katy's skeptical friends. Here's what happens next.

Shang-Chi's Mid-Credits Scene

The mid-credits scene sees Shang-Chi and Katy as the audience to a human Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) analysis of the Rings, who rules out Wakanda's Vibranium and questions if they're Chitauri technology. "They're not like any alien tech I've seen," says the space-faring Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who appears via holographic projection like in Avengers: Endgame.

When Banner points out the Rings are older than a Millenium, Wong says their energy is so powerful that it was felt far off in the magical land of Kamar-Taj. "It's a beacon," Captain Marvel says of Shang-Chi using the Rings, and Banner finishes the thought: "They're sending a message."

"A message to where?" asks Shang-Chi. The question goes unanswered.

Shang-Chi's Post-Credits Scene

In the final scene of Shang-Chi, his estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) takes over the family business as the new leader of the Ten Rings. At the end, a message: "The Ten Rings Will Return."

