Marvel's Shang-Chi: Opening Night Moviegoers React to Credits Scene You "Don't Want to Miss"
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ends with a one-two-punch of post-credits scenes, both setting up the martial arts master's (Simu Liu) future in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoiler warning for Shang-Chi. After defeating his father Wenwu (Tony Leung), the legendary leader of the Ten Rings organization who wields the ancient alien technology that is its namesake, Wong (Benedict Wong) summons Shang-Chi and Katy (Awkwafina) to the New York Sanctum. "We have a lot to talk about," the Master of the Mystic Arts says, taking a shot and stepping into a Sling Ringed-portal conjured before Shang-Chi and Katy's skeptical friends. Here's what happens next.
Shang-Chi's Mid-Credits Scene
The mid-credits scene sees Shang-Chi and Katy as the audience to a human Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) analysis of the Rings, who rules out Wakanda's Vibranium and questions if they're Chitauri technology. "They're not like any alien tech I've seen," says the space-faring Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who appears via holographic projection like in Avengers: Endgame.
When Banner points out the Rings are older than a Millenium, Wong says their energy is so powerful that it was felt far off in the magical land of Kamar-Taj. "It's a beacon," Captain Marvel says of Shang-Chi using the Rings, and Banner finishes the thought: "They're sending a message."
"A message to where?" asks Shang-Chi. The question goes unanswered.
Shang-Chi's Post-Credits Scene
In the final scene of Shang-Chi, his estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) takes over the family business as the new leader of the Ten Rings. At the end, a message: "The Ten Rings Will Return."
READ: How Shang-Chi Sets Up the Next Avengers Movie
Here's what opening night moviegoers are saying about that mini-Endgame reunion ending Shang-Chi:
From @chriskillian and @itsumosad
No spoilers but the first post credits scene for #ShangChi is borderline a short film and I’m here for it— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) September 3, 2021
prevnext
and the #shangchi mid credits scene was crazy i still don’t know how to react to one of the characters involved???? i really didn’t expect to see them like THAT and idk what it means for their involvement in the franchise later but it was cool 😭— 𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝖔𝖋 𝖈𝖔𝖒𝖕𝖑𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖘 • Kawaki❗️ (@itsumosad) September 1, 2021
From @itswadewilson and @DXDONMEGA
The #shangchi end credits scenes might be my favorite end credits scenes in the entire mcu… pic.twitter.com/B9gp5fe9Oj— Deadpool (@itswadewilson) September 3, 2021
prevnext
2 Post Credits scenes. They are great and set up the future nicely. Don't leave!! #ShangChi— Don Owens (@DXDONMEGA) September 3, 2021
From @HarrisHarrisev9 and @yelenamaximofff
Really enjoyed both post credits scenes as well. No spoilers obviously but im just excited to see Shang-Chi interact with more of the Avengers as well as how "certain aspects" of this film affect Phase 4 and beyond 👀 #ShangChi— Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) September 3, 2021
prevnext
the post credits scenes……. you are going to freak out #shangchi— victoria | shang-chi era (@yelenamaximofff) September 3, 2021
From @JacobIsHereYT and @PhantasticGeek
#ShangChi was so good!! In the top ten of the best marvel movies ever made. The action is on the same levels of winter solider. Then the end credits omg. Can't wait to see it again.— ⤝Jacob is Tired😷🏳️🌈⤞ (@JacobIsHereYT) September 3, 2021
prevnext
OMG @shangchi IS SOOOOO GOOD! Full of heart & action & laughter. The action is off the charts amazing! And those after credits scenes! Marvel still firing on all cylinders! #Shangchi@PhantasticGeek @noelcamille @MarvelStudios #MarvelStudios— LMD Mary (@GeekKirk) September 3, 2021
From @BlakeBrinkley31 and @richard_raina
I just saw @shangchi in theaters & it’s so good!!💖🎉— BlakeBrinkley #BLM (@BlakeBrinkley31) September 3, 2021
SPOILERS: there are TWO scenes in the credits & you don’t want to miss either of them!! #MorrisIsTheBestestBoy#DaddyLeung💖 #ShangChi #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheLegendOfTheTenRings #MarvelStudios #MCU pic.twitter.com/Pul3iyhs5E
prevnext
GO SEE #ShangChi, very fun origin story, great cast, amazing fight scenes, some surprises, and that post-credits scene 👀 can’t wait to see @SimuLiu team up with the Avengers! pic.twitter.com/1rjd1jL2Ny— Uncle Richie (@richard_raina) September 3, 2021
From @coltonW1997 and @keepmecloserrr_
Okay #ShangChi was fucking amazing. It’s one of, if not the best, movies marvel has put out. I highly recommend it. If you are comfortable enough I recommend catching it at the movies. If not definitely check it out on VOD. Also 2 post credits scenes you don’t wanna miss.— c o l t o n (@coltonW1997) September 3, 2021
prevnext
IF YOU GO TO SEE #SHANGCHI, PLS PLS PLS FOR THE LOVE OF STAN LEE STAY FOR THE MID AND POST CREDITS SCENES— carter ⧗ saw shang-chi (@keepmecloserrr_) September 3, 2021
From @RAlcantarA113 and @siddhu_viva
#Shangchi OMG!! Marvel this is why i love going to the movie theaters because Shang chi was a phenomenal movie from beginning to end, the martial arts and action scenes are amazing! And the characters are awesome. Definitely check this out especially the post credits pic.twitter.com/AexB7zrFRV— Raul Alcantar (@RAlcantarA113) September 3, 2021
prev
📽 This character debut movie is well packed with action - fun - sentiment and awesome visuals
📽 Definitely entertaining & don't miss the 2 end credits 🤩🤩 💥💥#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings #Marvel #CineMinds pic.twitter.com/PgAVwabbcE— CINEMINDS (@siddhu_viva) September 3, 2021