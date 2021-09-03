Shang-Chi Post-Credits Scene: How Marvel Studios Set Up the Next Avengers Movie

✖

After a long wait the next step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally here in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and not only does it introduce Shang-Chi into the MCU, but it also starts the setup for the next Avengers movie and perhaps even more. We already know that Shang-Chi and the mythology that he's a part of will have major ripple effects on the MCU moving forward, but as we learn in the post-credits sequence, there is also a more direct effect on the MCU and the premiere team that protects it before the final credit rolls, and we've got all the details right here.

Spoilers are incoming for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so if you haven't seen it yet you've been warned. Seriously, last chance....alright, here we go.

There are two sequences after the credits start to roll, and the first post-credits sequence starts off with Shang-Chi and Katy having dinner with their friends after the epic final confrontation. Their friends are thrilled to be having dinner together but aren't buying the story that Shang-Chi and Katy are recounting, that is until a Sling-Ring portal opens up inside the restaurant.

Wong walks out of the portal and calls for Shang-Chi, stunning everyone in the restaurant, especially their friends, and Shang-Chi and Katy head off with him. They head back to the Sanctum Sanctorum, where Wong pulls up the Rings to analyze and has Shang-Chi and Katy with him. They are joined by Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner, both there via the same type of hologram as seen in Avengers: Endgame. Carol is sporting a longer haircut but it's still not as long as it was in the original film, and Bruce is sporting a sling for his damaged arm, which also happened in Endgame.

Bruce says the rings aren't made of Vibranium, and then says "Chitauri?" Carol then says "not like any alien tech I've seen." She then asks Shang-Chi "How long did your dad have them before he gave them to you?" Shang-Chi responds "Um, about 1000 years."

Banner says "their thermal luminescence indicates they're older than that, by a lot." Wong says "the first time you used the Rings, we felt it in Kamar-Taj", and then pulls the images out to get closer. We see something inside it flashing, and when Katy asks what it is, Carol says "a beacon". Bruce adds "they're sending a message", and Shang-Chi asks "a message to where?"

Carol, who is wearing her Endgame costume still, gets a message alert and says she has to go take care of this but adds "you can get my number from Bruce. It was so nice to meet you" before heading off. Bruce says he doesn't have something but then says "Welcome to the circus" and leaves too.

Lastly, Wong tells Shang-Chi and Katy that their lives will be drastically different from here on out, and while they both agree they should probably rest, we then see them alongside Wong getting drunk and performing karaoke in a bar.

Taking all that into account, it would seem that Shang-Chi is now part of the Avengers, at least the welcome to the circus line, having their phone numbers, and Wong's whole "your lives are different now" line would indicate that's the case. We also see the rings are sending out a signal, or more accurately, a message, and that could end up being a friend or foe for the Avengers to tackle.

We also see Carol responding to some sort of message or distress call, which might be tackled in The Marvels, and we also have questions regarding Bruce's arm and why he's no longer Smart Hulk.

So, lots to dig into there, and all of it will likely feed into the next Avengers.

