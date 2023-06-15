Marvel's Spider-Man Tom Holland Regrets Not Reaching Out to Andrew Garfield Sooner

Back when Sony Pictures made the shocking deal with Marvel Studios to share the rights for Spider-Man to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, things were in a weird state after the massive Sony hack. The Sony hack revealed how the studio executives felt about Garfield and revealed that he was no longer going to be Spider-Man but that someone new would be in the role in the MCU. That someone just so happened to be Tom Holland, who hasn't spoken about the way the role became available or if he spoke with Garfield about taking it. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland reveals that he regrets not reaching out to his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star sooner.

"That's because of my naivete as a kid. I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him," Holland revealed in a new interview. If I'd made my second movie and it didn't necessarily deliver in the way it should have done and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I'd called him and just said, 'You know I can't turn down this opportunity.'"

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 4 Meetings Are Happening

During a recent interviewm while at the New York premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland expressed solidarity with the writers who are picketing the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers as they negotiate for better pay from the major Hollywood movie and TV studios.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland revealed about Spider-Man 4. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

Will Marvel Studios Produced More Spider-Man Movies?

A while back it was reported that Holland signed a new deal for his return in an upcoming second Spider-Man trilogy set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continuing the partnership between Sony and Disney in which saw the two studios share the character between Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"[Spider-Man: No Way Home] is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal said in 2021. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. [No Way Home] is not the last of our MCU movies."

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige previously told Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming fourth film. "We have big ideas for that."

