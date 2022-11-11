Tom Holland Reportedly Returning as Spider-Man for New Trilogy

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland reportedly signed a new deal to return as Peter Parker in more Spider-Man sequels for Sony Pictures, which teamed with Disney and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios to bring the wall-crawler into the MCU. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It's unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Last year, Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal said Sony was planning "the next three" films with Holland and Feige's Marvel, seemingly confirming the studios reached another pact.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal told Fandango while promoting No Way Home. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Sony insiders refuted those claims, saying there were "no official plans" for Spider-Man 4 or a second trilogy. But within days of their trilogy capper's record-breaking opening weekend in December, Feige said the two studios had already begun planning their follow-up to No Way Home.

"Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home," Feige told The New York Times. "That will not be occurring this time."



