Marvel Star Chris Evans Finally Ditches His iPhone 6s

Chris Evans is one of the most famous people in the world, but he's still pretty darn relatable. Recently, the Captain America star made headlines for taking part in a puppy interview with Buzzfeed, and fans loved how much fun Evans was having with the doggos. This week, the actor became a hot topic on social media once again for finally ditching his old phone. While many celebrities are always getting the next big thing as soon as possible, Evans held on to his iPhone 6s for a shockingly long time.

"RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I'll miss your home button. I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal. #tilthewheelsfalloff," Evans wrote. You can check out his post below:

Evans will be seen next in the Russos Brothers' The Gray Man. Last month, Netflix released the first trailer for the film which also stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name, and the script by Joe Russo was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Joe Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th. It comes to Netflix on July 22nd.