Watch Chris Evans Try to Give an Interview While Being Covered in Puppies

Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain American in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's currently promoting his latest film, Lightyear, which sees him stepping into a new kind of heroic role. Evans voices Buzz Lightyear in the film, which is being advertised as the movie Toy Story's Andy loved so much, it's why he got the beloved toy back in 1995. Evans has also been promoting The Gray Man, which sees him reteaming up Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. However, this time, he's playing the villain. In honor of these two big projects, Evans just did a very special interview with Buzzfeed. In case you missed it, the actor did a "puppy interview" and it's exactly what it sounds like.

"You asked, you tweeted, you BEGGED, and now it's finally here: Our favorite dog dad, sweetheart, and superhero Chris Evans answered all our prayers when he swung by to make our dog dreams come true. To celebrate Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, we surrounded Christopher Robert Evans with the cutest puppies and older dogs while he answered your burning questions about his new movie, previous work, and just life in general. Which Avengers did he grow up with over the years? And what's the story behind his own beloved dog, Dodger, and the importance of adopting senior dogs? Tune in above to the most wholesome video the Internet now has to offer," BuzzFeed wrote on YouTube. You can check out the video, which already has over 1,000,000 views, below:

Evans had the best response to the video when it went live yesterday. "I'm honestly worried that I didn't answer ANY questions. All I remember is apologizing a lot for not paying attention," he wrote. You can view his tweet below:

I’m honestly worried that I didn’t answer ANY questions. All I remember is apologizing a lot for not paying attention. https://t.co/8CKUH8nOmP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 16, 2022

It's no surprise Evans had a delightful time with the pups considering he's a known dog lover. He often shares photos of his best pal, Dodger the Dog, and usually celebrates him on National Rescue Dog Day. In the past, Evans has shared a lot of updates about Dodger, including news about the pup's hip surgery. Some of our favorite Dodger memories include a heartwarming photo of Evans with his best bud on Valentine's Day, their adorable reunion video from 2017, Dodger's shockingly impressive singing talents, and a dapper photo of him in the famous Knives Out sweater.

Lightyear is now playing in theatres and The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th, and comes to Netflix on July 22nd.