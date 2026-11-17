Comic book movies have been arriving thick and fast in the last decade, and many adaptations of these have been largely successful in capturing audiences. However, there are some that have not landed quite as expected, while others that have been panned by both critics and audiences to the point that no one wants to even give them a chance. One such movie was released in 2019 when the reboot of Hellboy was released with Stranger Things and now MCU alum David Harbour taking on the role that was originated on screen by Ron Perlman in two movies. While the film took a beating from critics and audiences alike, Hellboy is a movie that did not deserve the negativity it received. Now the clock is ticking for anyone who wants to give what is actually a pretty faithful adaptation of the graphic novels a whirl before it leaves Netflix on December 1.

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Just like many movies to have been dismissed on their debut, Hellboy is one that did not necessarily do anything wrong other than arriving in the shadow of what came before it. Much of the criticism faced by the reboot directly referenced the two previous movies by Guillermo del Toro, with reviews directly comparing the different versions instead of focusing on Neil Marshall’s take based on its own merits. This was always going to end unfavorably with del Toro’s movies having only released in 2004 and 2008 as instant fan-favorites. While del Toro was never offered the chance to complete his trilogy, and Perlman would only return if the director was onboard, the franchise changed hands and the resulting movie was branded as an unworthy adaptation before it even released for simply not being the movie that fans had waited a decade for.

Hellboy Is a Faithful, Gory Adaptation That Deserved Better

When Hellboy is viewed without the tinted lens of knowing what came before it, the film is not actually as bad as it’s abysmal 17% Tomatometer score suggests. The film abandoned the whimsical tone of del Toro’s movies and instead leans backwards into the R-rared horror and violence of Mike Mignola’s original comics. The storyline is a loose adaptation of several arcs, resulting in a sprawling plot where Hellboy encounters Nimue the Blood Queen, an ancient resurrected sorceress looking for revenge for a previous betrayal. Stuck in the middle of a battle between the supernatural and human worlds, Hellboy realizes he must stop Nimue while trying to avoid bringing about the end of the world. For anyone who has read Mignola’s stories, this was a pretty good attempt to bring them to life and certainly did not earn the hate it receive.

If there is one thing that everyone agreed on about Hellboy, it is that David Harbour certainly isn’t lacking in his enthusiasm for the the role and even the harshest reviews still singled him out for throwing himself into it with both feet. Additionally, the practical effects really stood out with fearsome creature costumes and make-up bringing nightmares of page to life brilliantly. While the movie wasn’t helped by reported problems behind the scenes, with Marshall disowning the movie saying he did not have the final cut on the film and stated “there’s nothing of me in that movie.” Yet that should not deter you from giving Hellboy a run out before December 1, especially those who like something a little darker and gorier than in del Toro’s movies. View it without expectations and you may actually have a good time in the company of this version of the half-demon.

Which version of Hellboy was your favorite? Is it Ron Perlman, David Harbour, or what about Jack Kesy in 2024’s The Crooked Man? Let us know in the comments.