David Harbour Reveals He Keeps a Framed Hellboy Photo in His Closet

The 2019 Hellboy film starring David Harbour felt like a real missed opportunity, as the character has been a fan favorite for years and, despite coming from director Guillermo del Toro and starring Ron Perlman, the previous two live-action films failed to become major successes. Sadly, for a number of reasons, the 2019 film was both a critical and financial disappointment, but Harbour isn't looking to forget about the experience entirely, as he recently shared during a tour of his home that he keeps a framed photo from the project in his closet, joking that it keeps him humble.

During a tour of his home for Architectural Digest and exploring his closet, Harbour took the framed photo of himself from the film and joked, "Just whenever I'm feeling particularly good about myself, I like to always remember where I came from."

Even though the Perlman-starring films didn't have major financial performances, they are loved by fans, so the announcement that any new film featuring the character that didn't star Perlman or come from del Toro made fans wary of the project. While Harbour had support from fans, given the acclaim he earned for his role on Stranger Things, and the confirmation that the new Hellboy would be R-rated, fans still remained nervous about the quality of the final product.

Sadly, those fears came to fruition, with the film currently sitting at 17% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. In the wake of the film's disappointing reception, a variety of stories emerged about behind-the-scenes challenges and on-set struggles, mainly between director Neil Marshall and producers Lloyd Levin and Lawrence Gordon.

Despite the character's expansive mythology in the comics, Harbour previously confirmed there's no real hope of ever getting a follow-up film.

"I don't think there'll be much of a light," Harbour admitted to ComicBook.com back in 2019. "There's a lot of people who reach out to me who really loved it and really enjoyed the new take, and were just happy to see him back on the screen, but I know in the culture at large, I don't think it was very well received."

Harbour has since pivoted to another comic book franchise as he debuted as Red Guardian in Black Widow, a role he will reprise in the upcoming Thunderbolts film.

