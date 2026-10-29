Hellboy 3 Is the Wrong Future for the Cult Comic Character, But I Have an Idea

When it comes to cinematic superheroes who aren’t owned by DC or Marvel, Hellboy is easily one of the most popular. The Dark Horse Comics franchise gained significant mainstream popularity with the release of the critically acclaimed 2004 film Hellboy, directed by Guillermo del Toro, as well as its sequel, 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

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While del Toro had plans to make a third Hellboy film, this never came to fruition, with the franchise instead going in a different direction. Unfortunately, Hellboy adaptations have struggled to find their footing in recent years, meaning that the series needs to make a drastic change if it ever wants to come back.

It’s Time To Accept That It’s Too Late For Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy 3

Hellboy first made its return to the big screen with the release of a 2019 reboot, in which David Harbour takes over for the role that was previously played by Ron Perlman. Unfortunately, this take on Hellboy wasn’t well-received, with it only making $55.1 million on a budget of $50 million and earning 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, the franchise went on hiatus for a few years, with it only returning for another reboot in 2024: Hellboy: The Crooked Man. This film was significantly cheaper, costing only $20 million. Unfortunately, it only made $2.7 million, and while its 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes was better than the first reboot, it still doesn’t compare to del Toro’s films.

So, for years now, Hellboy fans have clung to the hope that del Toro’s Hellboy 3 will happen, continuing the story of the first two films and reviving the franchise’s popularity. While there were times when it seemed like Hellboy 3 could happen, we’re well past the point where this is a possibility. Guillermo del Toro definitively stated in 2017 that the third film will never happen, while (via X). However, Perlman is now 76 years old, and with each passing year it will be more difficult for him to take on the action-heavy role. Plus, even if he does come back, it wouldn’t be the same without del Toro’s involvement.

So, while it is tragic, it’s time to accept that del Toro’s Hellboy 3 will never happen. Thus, the franchise needs to find a different way to exist outside of the world of comics, and I think I know how.

Hellboy Movie Rotten Tomatoes % Hellboy (2004) 81% Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 86% Hellboy (2019) 17% Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024) 40%

An Animated Hellboy Series Is The Best Path Forward For The Franchise

The Hellboy comic book series is massive, with hundreds of issues set within the Hellboy Universe getting released since the character’s debut in 1993. He is easily one of Dark Horse Comics’ most iconic characters, and while he is well-known in pop culture, only fans of the comics are familiar with Hellboy stories outside of the movies. The one-off films adapting specific Hellboy characters and stories have been fun, but it’s been tried three times already. Another reboot of the live-action Hellboy movies clearly isn’t the best path forward, as it has failed the last two times.

Instead, Hellboy needs an animated TV show. While this probably wouldn’t have the appeal of a big-budget live-action movie, this would be the best way to adapt the character for various reasons. Shows like Prime Video’s Invincible have proven that streaming is a great platform for mature comic book adaptations with long-term storytelling, so a Hellboy show that follows the pattern of Invincible could be incredible. Plus, it would bring the Hellboy Universe to a much larger audience while giving fans a more accurate adaptation.

On top of that, an animated Hellboy series would be able to adapt a beloved aspect of the comic books that a live-action movie never could. The art in the Hellboy comics is gorgeous, with the stylized, macabre character designs being one of the highlights of the series. While del Toro did a good job translating these designs into live-action, it is impossible to capture the gorgeous colors and unique world of Hellboy this way. An animated series would be able to perfectly translate the art from the comics, bringing the franchise to life in a way that’s never been seen before.

Finally, an animated series would allow for more flexibility when casting the characters. The physicality of heroes like Hellboy and Abe is so important that it severely limits who can play these characters in live action. In animation, the show wouldn’t have to worry about this, meaning that the voice is all that matters. On the other hand, a Hellboy animated series could bring back actors like Ron Perlman, as he wouldn’t have to worry about the action and stunts.

How do you want to see Hellboy come back? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!