Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 Adds Star Wars and No Time to Die Artist as Production Designer

Ant-Man 3 is getting a little bigger with Star Wars and No Time to Die concept designer Will Htay, who will reportedly serve as production designer on the Marvel Studios threequel. Htay’s credits as concept designer include Star Wars: The Force Awakens and franchise spinoffs Rogue One and Solo, as well as sci-fi films Edge of Tomorrow and Jupiter Ascending. The addition of Htay, first reported by The Ronin, comes as the Peyton Reed-directed sequel prepares for a 2021 shoot at Pinewood Studios UK in Buckinghamshire, England, with returning franchise stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Joining the superhero duo: Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michael Peña as Luis, Ant-Man and the Wasp addition Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang, who aged into a teenager during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel has remained silent on the reported casting of Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors as the time-traveling Kang the Conquerer, a major player in the Marvel Comics.

Earlier this year, Reed described the untitled Ant-Man 3 as “a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two,” adding the movie will have a “very different visual template.” After 2015’s Ant-Man, the franchise trekked further into sci-fi in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp with a deeper dive into the Quantum Realm, which ultimately played a key role in Endgame.

Rick and Morty and Jimmy Kimmel Live writer Jeff Loveness penned Ant-Man 3, which is so far without a release date from Disney. The third film is expected to return to the Quantum Realm, which Reed believes to be “fertile ground” for future stories.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie. In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground,” Reed previously told ComicBook.com. “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in [Ant-Man and the Wasp], obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios releases with dates include WandaVision, Marvel’s first television series releasing on Disney+ on January 15, and Black Widow, scheduled for theatrical release on May 7, 2021.