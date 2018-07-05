Ant-Man Star Says Ant-Man 3 Starts Filming in 2021

✖

Ant-Man 3 is going to start production in 2021, if Bobby Canavale's insight is any indication. The actor who has played Paxton in two Ant-Man movies so far, the step-dad of Cassie Lang, expects Marvel Studios to be assembling the Ant-Man cast and crew for their next endeavor next year despite the movie not yet having a release date or having been officially announced. Of courses, we all know it's coming, we just don't know what shape it is going to take just yet -- nor does Canavale. The actor "would love" to reprise his Jim Paxtion role but is not certain he is going to be getting a call from Marvel to appear in this one, just yet.

“I think Ant-Man 3 is going next year, and hopefully I’ll be in it," Canavale told Fandom. "I better be in it. I’ve gotta get on my phone and call Paul [Rudd] right now actually…”

Ant-Man 3 has been slowly taking shape with some big moves behind-the-scenes throughout the year. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer are all expected to return under the direction of Peyton Reed but Marvel Studios has remained silent on the subject. In the mean time, the casting of Jonathan Majors in a role which is expected to be the time traveling villain of Kang the Conqueror has managed to slip through Marvel's tight cracks, launching new speculation about where and when the Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed.

In Avengers: Endgame, a time jump called for Emma Fuhrmann to step into the role of Cassie Lang as the character had grown into her teenage years. Fuhrmann will likely be playing the part again as her character evolves into a hero of her own, should she follow the story laid out in comics, and possibly go on to join a Young Avengers line-up.

The first Ant-Man movie took in $519 million at the worldwide box office. Ant-Man and The Wasp followed it up with $622 million. A third Ant-Man movie will likely show a massive improvement in box office haul (should the box office go back to a version of normal as we were accustomed to prior to 2020's pandemic) after the Ant-Man characters gained some popularity through screen time in the widely watched Avengers: Endgame.

