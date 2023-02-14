Marvel Studios Confirms Harrison Ford Will Be President of the United States in Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order will feature Harrison Ford as President of the United States according to Kevin Feige. The MCU executive spoke to Entertainment Weekly about everything coming up in Phase 5 of the franchise. When it came to Captain America's upcoming movie, the Marvel President might have just poured gasoline on the speculation fire with these recent comments. The entire fandom exploded when Ford was cast as General Thunderbolt Ross recently. Everyone is expecting a potential Red Hulk turn from the legendary actor. But, Feige's interview now has fans wondering how and why he becomes the President.

"We start filming relatively soon. I'm sure anyone you've ever talked with about Harrison Ford says this, but it's unbelievable that we get to meet and talk with him and that he's embracing this role," Feige said. "He's tireless with the amount of work that he does. This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He's the president of the United States in the film."

"And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger. There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible."

He continued, "This has been a dream for years, ever since Jon Favreau cast Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens. I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It's like, I can cross that off the wishlist."

Captain America 4 Brings Harrison Ford To The MCU

People have asked what brought the Star Wars actor over to Marvel. But, in his own words, he's out here to have fun. "I don't know. I can't explain myself to myself, I just work here. (Laughs.) I thought, 'Everybody else seems to be having a great time.' I watch all these terrific actors having a good time [in Marvel movies]. I like doing something different to what I've ever done and pleasing people with it. So I'll try a piece of that."

