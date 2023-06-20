Marvel Studios Skipping San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H

Marvel Studios has always made a big splash at San Diego Comic-Con and has always put on one heck of a show. Marvel took a brief hiatus from appearing at the fan convention due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and opted to make a gigantic return to the arena last year, which saw a look at most of their upcoming projects. Fans were expecting them to make another appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con to possibly reveal the cast of their upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, but it seems that they will be opting out. After making an appearance at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, it appears that Marvel Studios intends to sit this year out. According to a new report from TheWrap's Umberto Gonzalez, Marvel Studios will skip the Hall H presentation at this year's San Diego Comic-Con due to the ongoing writers strike and possibly the very likely actor's strike that could go into effect on June 30th. But fret not; they will still have a presence on the convention floor.

The studio has skipped out of SDCC's Hall H before, and it turned out not to be that big of a deal due to their presence at the event. So, I wouldn't be worried about any of their upcoming projects. Speaking of which, Marvel Studios does have a lot more in store for fans as they are in development and filming a bunch of films and TV series like Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, and so much more. But, after this announcement, it seems that we're going to have to wait a little while longer to get some sneak peeks at their upcoming projects. Previously, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed that the Fantastic Four will be very important for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it is still in theaters for the time being. Secret Invasion is next up for the MCU and will arrive on Disney+ tomorrow. Marvel Studios will also wrap up the year with The Marvels, which is set to be released on November 10th!

