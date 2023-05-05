Comic-Con 2022: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 First Reactions Surface

Fans who were lucky enough to make it into San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H got to witness the first footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Luckily, the first reactions to the footage have started to make their way online, and it has left many a fan weepy eyed. Along with confirming Will Poulter will be playing Adam Warlock, the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con 2022 also revealed Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji will portray the High Evolutionary. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being billed as the finale for this iteration of the Guardians, and it appears to be exiting on a high note full of emotion.

Baby Rocket is one of the trending topics on social media following the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 first look. The sequel will focus on Rocket Raccoon's origins, which will more than likely be tied to the High Evolutionary like in the comics. We also have the return of Gamora leading the Ravagers, and Star-Lord attempting to reconnect with her.

"Exactly 10 years ago this week, I flew to Wilmington, North Carolina, where [Kevin Feige was] shooting Iron Man 3," director James Gunn said from the Hall H panel. There, he pitched Guardians of the Galaxy. "It was the beginning of this journey. I fell in love with these characters. They aren't really superheroes...they saved the universe a couple times but really what they do is they save each other...When I started telling that story I had sort of an end in sight...This is the end of that story. Some stories have an end, doesn't mean everybody dies."

Guardians 3 footage sees the Guardians captured by Ravagers and Nebula reveals they have an appointment with Gamora. Peter Quill is caught all the way off guard. Peter reflects on their time together. "You were everything to me," he said. "I thought you were gone but you're here and I miss you." Gamora tells him that person was not her. We get our first look at Adam Warlock. A grown Groot fights back to back with Quill. Chukwudi shows up. The Guardians float on a space planet. Gamora caps the trailer by calling Quill by the wrong name and turning him down. The Guardians joke on Quill for talking to her so intimately on an open communication line and they've been listening all along. It ends with Mantis asking what we know about Rocket. A shot of a very young Rocket Raccoon takes the screen. Much of the trailer was set to "Do You Realize" by Flaming Lips.

"He was the saddest creature in the universe and that's what this story is about to a great extent," Gunn said of exploring Rocket's origins.

