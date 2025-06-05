Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps Sets Ticket Pre-Sale Record for 2025

Flame on! Advance tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps went on sale Wednesday (June 4) — and the Fab Four are already a hot ticket. According to Fandango, the nation’s largest online ticket seller, the Marvel Studios movie sold more tickets in its first day than any other film so far this year.

That means Fantastic Four surpassed such films as A Minecraft Movie, the live-action Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Marvel’s own Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* to set the record as Fandango’s best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025. The news comes just two weeks after Fandango announced Disney’s record-breaking Lilo & Stitch had surpassed all 2025 titles in advance ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle to become the best first-day PG-rated pre-seller and best ticket pre-seller of the year.

The first Marvel-made Fantastic Four movie also out-sold first-day ticket sales for How to Train Your Dragon (which released ticket pre-orders on May 1) and Jurassic World Rebirth (tickets went on sale May 20 ahead of a July 2 release in theaters). DC Studios’ Superman, which hits theaters July 11, has yet to put tickets on sale.

Last year, Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed Dune: Part Two to become Fandango’s best ticket pre-seller of 2024. The R-rated Marvel movie went on to gross $1.33 billion at the global box office as the second highest-grossing release of the year behind Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

While Fandango doesn’t disclose the exact number of advance tickets sold, the company previously revealed that Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film rank among Fandango’s top-10 all-time best first-day pre-sellers.

In December, Fandango polled over 9,000 ticket buyers to reveal the Fandango Fan Picks for top 10 most anticipated movies of 2025. Captain America: Brave New World took the No. 1 spot, followed by, in order, Mission: Impossible 8, Jurassic World Rebirth, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Wicked: For Good, The Accountant 2, Superman, and F1: The Movie.

When Fandango surveyed moviegoers again in March to name the 10 most anticipated 2025 summer movies, Jurassic World Rebirth was ranked No. 1, followed by Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Superman, Thunderbolts*, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, 28 Years Later, How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch, and Freakier Friday. Pedro Pascal, who stars as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in First Steps, also took second place (behind Rebirth‘s Scarlett Johansson) as the second most-anticipated new performance in 2025.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family (Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens only in theaters on July 25.