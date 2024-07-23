Deadpool & Wolverine Sets a New Fandango Record for 2024

The juggernaut that is Deadpool & Wolverine continues to steamroll the competition, setting a new record for Fandango. This week features the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which had its red carpet premiere last night. As you can expect, the first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine are overwhelmingly positive, which is a good sign since it’s the only movie Marvel is releasing in theaters this year. High demand means a rise in ticket sales, and the legion of Marvel fans are showing up in record numbers according to Fandango. The combination of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is too much to keep audiences out of theaters.

Fandango announced that Deadpool & Wolverine is the online movie ticketing service’s best ticket pre-seller of 2024, surpassing Dune: Part Two. Something tells me there won’t be another movie this year that will break that record, either. It sounds as if this record is for tickets sold and not dollar amount, which is important to note since there were a lot of purchases for the Deadpool & Wolverine Premium Package that comes with two tickets to see the movie and an official best friends necklace. The package is still available for purchase ahead of the July 26th release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The fan anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine is incredible to see as more and more people set their plans to experience this film the way it was intended – on the big screen,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. “We are thrilled to see so many fans continuing to head to the theater this summer to experience such incredible blockbusters.”

Ryan Reynolds settles Taylor Swift speculation for Deadpool & Wolverine

Even though it had already been reported that Deadpool & Wolverine wouldn’t have a secret cameo by Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds felt the need to end the ongoing speculation. “I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor… because she’s our friend—that is not in this film,” Ryan Reynolds told E! News.

Reynolds was sure to give Taylor Swift her flowers though, saying the music mega-star deserves to do more in Deadpool 3 than just make a cameo: she deserves the whole damn franchise. “I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good,” Reynolds added. “Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.