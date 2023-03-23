Marvel's Victoria Alonso Was Reportedly Fired by Disney and Not Kevin Feige

New details are coming to light about Victoria Alonso's recent exit from Marvel Studios. A new report from Variety reveals that Alonso was actually fired from her role as Marvel's president of physical production, post-production, VFX and animation. According to their reporting, the decision to fire Alonso was not made by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, but by Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, who Marvel Studios executives report to. Feige reportedly did not intervene, and Alonso was reportedly blindsided by the decision to fire her.

The reporting also sheds some light on conflicting reports about how Alonso handled Marvel's post-production process, with a senior VFX artist anonymously quoted in the report saying that "the idea of a very senior exec terrifying rank and file artists, per some reports, feels a bit off." A former Disney film executive stated that "she was the epitome of professional, and knows her stuff."

Will Marvel Studios delay its Disney+ shows?

Alonso's firing comes amid speculation that Marvel could further delay a number of its projects, including many of its Disney+ shows. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had indicated that the "pace" of the MCU's shows would change. When asked to clarify if that meant fewer shows a year, or more time in between releases, Feige indicated "Both, I think."

"I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist," Feige explained. "It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

What do you think of these new details about Victoria Alonso's departure from Marvel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

