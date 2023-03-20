Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso Exits Company

Victoria Alonso, a longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe executive producer who was promoted to President of Physical and Post Production, Visual Effects, and Animation at Marvel Studios in 2021, has exited the company after 17 years. The veteran executive formerly served as the EVP of Production and as a producer on every film and television MCU installment since 2008’s Iron Man, working in tandem with Marvel Studios president and CCO Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D’Esposito. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, reporting Alonso left her position at Marvel Studios on Friday, March 17th. The reason for Alonso’s exit are unclear.

Alonso has been a key figure in the Marvel Studios hierarchy since 2006, when the Argentina-born visual effects producer joined the then-independent Marvel Studios. As co-producer on Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Alonso helped shape the first phase of the MCU that would culminate in the team-up film The Avengers (2012), where Alonso was promoted to executive producer.

She would go on to serve as executive producer on the studio’s biggest blockbusters, including Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Captain Marvel (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022). Alonso also executive produces the upcoming James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (out May 5th) and the recently pushed-back The Marvels (November 10th), which will mark her final film project for the studio; Alonso is also credited on the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, Echo, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

“Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first Iron Man,” Feige said of Alonso when she was promoted to president, physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production in 2021, adding the prolific producer is “one of the most dynamic, candid, and accessible executives in the industry.”

Alonso at the time said her tenure at Marvel Studios had “only just begun” and that she was “especially thrilled about ramping up our studio’s animation efforts, which is a personal passion of mine.” Along with Marvel’s live-action series created for the Disney+ streaming service, the studio has delved into animation with Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation, backing What If…? and upcoming animated series including Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Marvel Zombies, and X-Men ’97.

The executive has long championed Marvel Studios’ efforts of representation and diversity on screen. “You don’t get to have this kind of success if the entire world doesn’t see your product. So we are determined to have everyone of those people represented in our films, in some way, at some point in time,” Alonso said in a 2018 interview, predating the MCU’s inclusion of heroes like Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan, America Chavez, and Phastos. “Now, we only make two or three movies a year, so it’s difficult to have every single one — but it is definitely one of the things that we have in our minds all the time.”

Alonso will release her memoir, titled Possibility Is Your Superpower, in May. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“You don’t need a cape, you don’t need a hammer, you don’t need ashield. Your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create changefor yourself, for society and for those who you love,” Alonso told Variety when announcing the book last year. “Ifyou use your voice, you will create the kind of energy that will bringchange to us. To not use your voice is silence, and silence is poison.”