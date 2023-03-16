Disney+ Acknowledges 2023 MCU Premiere Dates May Be Delayed

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began one month ago with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicking off the next era of storytelling within the superhero franchise. When the circumstances surrounding Phase 5 were first announced at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, the slate included a number of movies and Disney+ shows, most of which had confirmed release dates or release windows. While some of those films have already been subjected to delays, the release schedule of the Disney+ shows has been much more ambiguous, with reports indicating that Secret Invasion and the sophomore season of Loki might be the only sure bets to premiere in 2023.

A new update adds even more speculation to that, with the official website for Disney+ updating the listings for all of its upcoming Marvel shows, changing their targeted release dates to simply "Coming Soon." This change had already been noticed on the page for What If...? Season 2, and has since been made to Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Echo, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Will Marvel Studios delay its Disney+ shows?

This update to the Disney+ comes after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had indicated that the "pace" of the MCU's shows would change. When asked to clarify if that meant fewer shows a year, or more time in between releases, Feige indicated "Both, I think."

"I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist," Feige explained. "It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

