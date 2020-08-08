Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Actor Wants to Play Silver Surfer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

Former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Daz Crawford, who played HYDRA agent Kebo in the second and third season of the Marvel Television series, most wants to play Silver Surfer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Crawford admits to being typecast as a villain — his first Marvel role came in 2002 when he played tattooed vampire Lighthammer in Blade II — and now the British actor wants a turn as the heroic Norrin Radd when he joins the Marvel Studios franchise. The character's sole feature film credit is 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, where Radd was portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne.

"If I was gonna play [anyone], I would probably go for Silver Surfer," Crawford said when asked to name his ideal Marvel role during a Wizard World virtual panel. "I've thought about it, and I do get auditions and cast for villains quite a bit, so there you go."

In the Marvel Comics universe, Radd is a noble but embattled galactic defender who once agreed to serve as the cosmic-powered herald of Galactus to spare his homeworld from destruction. As the Silver Surfer, he often fought alongside the Fantastic Four and the Avengers.

(Crawford [left] in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Photo: ABC)

A September report claimed Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are actively developing a Silver Surfer movie following Disney's acquisition of Fox, which brought characters from the Fantastic Four and X-Men families under the Marvel banner. Those characters can now appear freely throughout the MCU, including use in space-set franchise Guardians of the Galaxy.

Vice director Adam McKay, who scripted Marvel's Ant-Man, previously named Silver Surfer as the Marvel IP he would choose to direct if given his pick of properties.

"That's the one I want to do. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer," McKay told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Visually ... You could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer, with the Silver Surfer. At the same time, there's a great emotional story in there, where a guy has to make the choice to save his planet."

In February, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn refuted a false report claiming both the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Feige has not revealed plans for the Surfer or any related characters, saying only during last year's San Diego Comic-Con that Marvel Studios is "working towards" bringing the Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the MCU.

