Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing Silver Surfer Movie

Theories have popped up constantly regarding the MCU ever since Disney brought the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold with the deal for 20th Century Fox. Since then fans have wondered when they’ll start to see some of those characters pop up in the MCU, whether that be in a film of their own or on Disney+, and a new rumor from GWW indicates that for the Silver Surfer that could be a film. The site says they’ve heard that Marvel Studios is actively developing a Silver Surfer movie, but no other details are known.

At one point Adam McKay had said he would love to do a Silver Surfer movie, but we aren’t sure if that’s something he still has time to do or what Marvel is looking for as far as their vision for the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the biggest cosmic Marvel characters made a return under the Disney Fox deal, including the Fantastic Four, Annihilus, Galactus, and Silver Surfer, so it would make sense to see those characters start to make their presence known over Phase 4 and beyond. The cosmic side of the MCU isn’t as deep as the earthbound side, though there has been quite a bit introduced since Iron Man kicked off things.

If Marvel plans on working towards an Annihilation style event, introducing characters like the Surfer, Annihilus, Nova, and the Shiar Empire will be paramount, and now they can do just that. It’s also likely that whenever Surfer is introduced it will be in the form of a cameo in another film or as part of an event film, though who knows, maybe Marvel will give him his own solo movie first like they did with Captain Marvel.

Either way, it will certainly be interesting to see if this pans out.

So, are you excited for the possibility of a Silver Surfer film, and what do you want to see from it? Let us know in the comments!