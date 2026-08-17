Avengers: Doomsday Box Office Is Already Beating Spider-Man: Brand New Day in One Major Area

After two weeks in theaters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s reception has shifted from absolute fanfare into a quieter appreciation, but there is still no doubt that this will go down as one of the MCU’s best post-Avengers: Endgame movies if MCU movies overall. That sets up an interesting context in which Avengers: Doomsday will be released. Prior to Brand New Day, the sentiment within the Marvel fanbase seemed to be trepidation if not outright concern about what Doomsday would hold and how it would be received, and that came from a fair and reasonable place. MCU movies and shows throughout the last seven years have had their ups and downs, and this is a movie that Disney really needs to nail. With the success of Brand New Day, that’s arguably feeling more possible than ever.

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The fanbase feels more unified and excited, and Disney/the MCU have proven they can still put out massive blockbusters that not only get viewers into theaters but also are met with remarkably high praise (as just one metric, Brand New Day still has an unbelievable 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes). All of that bodes well for Doomsday, although there are some obvious differences. For one, Brand New Day has a more consistent narrative, as the MCU’s Spider-Man movies have generally kept to a cohesive arc. Doomsday, by contrast, remains a question mark in many ways, including when it comes to how some of the franchise’s most beloved actors/characters are back. Despite those questions, Doomsday’s box office performance is already ahead of Brand New Day in one way, raising questions about how the movies will ultimately compare to each other.

Could Doomsday Actually Beat Brand New Day at the Box Office?

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Brand New Day had an absolutely staggering run at the box office during its first week alone, bringing in $1 billion in a matter of days. It has continued to smash box office records in the time since, and in a truly jaw-dropping feat, it has now surpassed $2 billion worldwide, making it the eighth-ever movie to hit that milestone and the second-fastest to do it. Given that, it’s difficult to imagine that Doomsday could legitimately surpass Brand New Day, especially because audiences remain unsure about it even now, after multiple trailer releases. However, according to The Wrap, Doomsday has already one-upped Brand New Day in one specific way.

Namely, according to the report, the presale tickets for Doomsday within the first two days of sales were “65% ahead of the pace set by the first two days of presales for Brand New Day.” However, The Wrap notes, the presale tickets for Doomsday are being released significantly earlier than those for Brand New Day were (45 days in advance) and considerably earlier than most presale tickets would be. For that reason, the numbers could be somewhat skewed. This is also, of course, just one metric by which to measure how well Doomsday might do at the box office.

Even so, this is notable, and it’s a very promising sign. If there is already this much interest in Doomsday, then the movie actually could follow in Brand New Day’s footsteps in terms of turnout at the theater. Whether Doomsday would then be met with the same level of positive reception and rave reviews is another matter entirely, but this is, nevertheless, a good sign for a movie that has seemed fairly precarious so far.