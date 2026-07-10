Marvel’s Iman Vellani Reveals MCU Character She Wants to Team Up With (A Post-Credit Scene Sets It Up)

After several rounds of MCU misfires and qualified successes, one of the actors who shaped the Marvel film universe has a fresh idea on where it should go next. In a recent AMA, Iman Vellani offered a new take on the future of Ms. Marvel, pitching a partnership with a popular comic character who has yet to star in a major MCU film.

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In an AMA on her own new comic project, Chaco at League of Comic Geeks, Vellani enthused about a fan-suggested team-up between her own Ms. Marvel and Joe Locke’s Wiccan, last seen on screen in Agatha All Along. She responded to a question in the AMA thread about which animal she’d like to be for a day (“sloth”), that ended with a stinger saying “Ms. Marvel and Wiccan should have a team-up. I think they would get along great!)”, Vellani said, “I wholeheartedly agree on the Wiccan front.” With a complex in-universe history and an established fanbase in the comics, particularly for his role in the Young Avengers comic team-up teased in The Marvels post-credit scene, an expanded role for Wiccan in future MCU projects could be the shot in the arm the franchise needs.

Wiccan and Ms. Marvel Could Be the Heart of MCU Young Avengers

Marvel has teased various film and TV takes on the Young Avengers comics for some time. Notably, the usual post-credits scene on The Marvels shows Vellani’s Kamala Khan breaking into new Hawkeye Kate Bishop’s home in a clever inversion of Nick Fury’s recruitment scenes in MCU Phase 1. The moment set the stage for a Young Avengers team-up based on characters already established in other MCU projects.

Different fans have different visions of what that might look like, but alongside Ms. Marvel, Wiccan, and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye, other comic-proven team members might be Ironheart, America Chavez, and Cassie Lang (who was also teased in the scene). Played by Riri Williams, Xochitl Gomez, and Kathryn Newton respectively, those characters have dedicated comic fanbases, are played by well-known performers, and have already cut their teeth on projects like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The trouble with that is the trouble with all MCU projects at the moment: not enough people saw those movies. The box office numbers of the Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Ant-Man sequels weren’t on par with the Avengers titles, and while many critics (including us here at ComicBook) thought highly of The Marvels, that film was a financial flop. It would be tempting for Marvel powers-that-be to see a standalone project featuring characters from unsuccessful movies as throwing good money after bad.

Young Avengers Could Be the Reset The MCU Needs

That would be a mistake. Marvel’s Phase 4 films may not have been the shattering successes of earlier MCU fare, but the small-screen projects featuring Young Avengers characters consistently found critical and commercial success. Joe Locke’s Wiccan was well-received in Agatha All Along, Hailee Steinfeld’s banter with Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye clicked (though not well enough for a second season despite wide demand), and the Ms. Marvel and Ironheart series both found enthusiastic fandoms.

Moreover, a Young Avengers team offers a chance for a new generation in both in-universe and box-office terms. The comics have a cheery, high-school-dramedy vibe with diverse characters and relatable plot beats. Teen romance and family drama amidst plenty of colorful comic chaos makes an appealing combination for young fans, comic fans, and casuals looking for a blockbuster good time, constituencies that built MCU success. Ms. Marvel has Hollywood-ready plot beats throughout the comics, bouncing between her crew, the A-list Avengers, and back. Wiccan’s relationship with not-yet-in-the-MCU teammate Hulkling is, in a welcome change for both Marvel superheroes and queer characters in genre fiction, comparatively healthy, lasting, and free of grimdark misery. If Marvel delivers on the Young Avengers take they’ve been teasing since Phase Two, it has a real chance of reversing their box office fortunes. Phase Seven, anyone?

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