Hawkeye Season 2 Gets a Disappointing Update From Producer 5 Years Later

Amongst the first round of Marvel Studio’s Disney+ shows was the delightful holiday thriller Hawkeye, which introduced Kate Bishop to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and delivered one of the most entertaining Marvel shows to date. That led to many fans hoping Clint and Kate would reunite for a second season, but despite there being rumblings that it might happen, nothing ever came to pass. Now, five years later, a producer on the series has revealed quite the disappointing update on the second season’s status.

In an interview with The Direct for his new Marvel series, Wonder Man, showrunner Andrew Guest was asked if he was involved in any development of a Hawkeye season 2. Guest said, “There was talk at a certain point… We did explore creatively what Season 2 of Hawkeye might be if we were able to do it. Unfortunately, the timing didn’t work out in terms of Marvel and all the various pieces that need to come together. But I loved working on Hawkeye, I think Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are so terrific together, and I would love to see more of those two.”

Marvel’s Hawkeye Deserved A Season 2

Hawkeye surpassed my expectations tenfold when it released on Disney+, delivering a thoroughly entertaining adventure in the middle of New York City. The show more than deserved a second season for several reasons, though at the top of that list was the evolving dynamic between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

The show found ways to explore both of their backstories and internal conflicts in meaningful ways, especially in Barton’s case. Clint had already appeared in several other MCU films at that point, but the Hawkeye series was where it really felt we learned the most about him as a person. The series acted as a brilliant launching pad for Bishop as well, and together, Clint and Kate were dynamite onscreen.

As for the antagonists, the Kingpin and Yelena Belova were utilized perfectly throughout the series and presented unique conflicts for both heroes. Yelena and Clint shared some stellar scenes together, though the MVP duo was Kate and Yelena, who stole the show every time they were in the same scene.

While some of Marvel’s Disney+ shows are better left to their one-and-done seasons, Hawkeye could have easily delivered a knockout second season, and it’s a shame that it is not likely to happen.

