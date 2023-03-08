Marvel's Jonathan Majors to Star in New Movie Potentially Directed by Spike Lee

Jonathan Majors is quickly becoming a staple at the box office with two major films from two different franchises both in theaters at this time. Majors will be featured prominently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, and it doesn't look like the actor has any plans of stopping anytime soon. It looks like Majors has found his next big project and the legendary Spike Lee (Do the Right Thing, Black Kkklansman) maybe directing. According to Deadline, Majors will star in Da Understudy which is being produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, Amazon and Majors' Tall Street Productions. Lee is eyeing directing the film, which will see him reunite with Majors after previously working with him on Da 5 Bloods.

The film is being written by Tony Hanada, Zach Strauss and Tyler Cole. Cole created the story for the project under Westbrook Studios. Deadline describes the film as follows: "Da Understudy tells the story of life imitating art when the understudy of a Broadway production finds a role he's willing to kill for."

What Was Jonathan Majors' Most Recent Project?

Majors has two films in theaters right now where he plays the lead antagonist– Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios recently released the film and it has been having a rough time so far. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

