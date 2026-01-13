The MCU Just Officially Got Way Closer To Sue Storm & Namor’s Controversial Marvel Story

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has spent the last years dealing with mixed critical reception and fluctuating commercial performance across its sprawling slate of films and television projects. This has forced Marvel Studios to recalibrate its approach to the Multiverse Saga, leading to the highly anticipated arrival of Avengers: Doomsday. The massive crossover event is being positioned as a definitive return to form for the franchise, serving as a grand finale that promises to replicate the cultural impact of previous Avengers movies. Central to this strategy is the shocking decision to bring Robert Downey Jr. back to the franchise, though he is now portraying the villainous Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man.

To sustain the massive hype surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios has launched an unprecedented marketing campaign that involves releasing four unique teaser trailers nearly a full year before the film’s premiere. The teaser already confirmed the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, teased Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) Doomsday storyline, and brought the original Fox-era X-Men cast back into the fold. This week, the fourth and maybe final Doomsday teaser focuses on the Wakandas, while also teasing the MCU encounter of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby).

The fourth teaser for Avengers: Doomsday confirms that M’Baku (Winston Duke) is the ruling King of Wakanda following the emotional conclusion of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The footage reveals that the African nation has maintained its secret partnership with Talokan, Namor’s underwater kingdom. However, the core reveal of the trailer involves the first meeting between the Wakandans and the Fantastic Four, who have finally arrived in Earth-616 after a journey through the multiverse. While the idea of Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) collaborating is a highlight, by putting all these characters in the same location, the teaser also teases that Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) will soon meet the Sub-Mariner. This interaction is particularly anticipated for longtime readers because these two characters share a long and controversial comic book history that the MCU will need to address with extreme care.

Why Is the History of Namor and Sue Storm So Controversial?

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The tension between the Invisible Woman and the King of Atlantis has been a recurring theme in Marvel Comics since the earliest days of the Silver Age. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Namor has frequently functioned as a romantic rival to Reed Richards, often depicted as being deeply infatuated with Sue Storm. This dynamic has historically been used to create interpersonal conflict within the Fantastic Four, but the execution of this rivalry has often leaned into sexist tropes. In many classic issues, Namor’s pursuit of Sue was characterized by a lack of respect for her agency and her marriage, with the Sub-Mariner frequently attempting to abduct her or coerce her into becoming his queen. These storylines often portrayed Sue as a prize to be won between two powerful men rather than a character with her own motivations, making their shared history a difficult subject to adapt.

The controversy surrounding Sue and Namor is also rooted in the inconsistent ways that Sue’s reciprocation has been handled by various writers over the decades. While Sue is fundamentally loyal to her family in the main Marvel Comics continuity, some story arcs have suggested a repressed attraction to the sea king. That’s extremely problematic, as it rewards Namor’s abusive behaviour towards Sue, instead of denouncing it as unacceptable. The challenge for the Marvel Cinematic Universe lies in acknowledging this established lore without falling into the problematic patterns of the past. By introducing these characters within the context of a global war in Avengers: Doomsday, the filmmakers have an opportunity to redefine their connection, hopefully steering away from the worst parts of their shared comic book history.

Sue and Namor will cross paths in Avengers: Doomsday, releasing on December 18.

