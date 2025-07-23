Masters of the Universe Reboot Movie Officially Reveals Title With New Logo

In 1982, Mattel’s Masters of the Universe toy line featured the likes of the power-punching He-Man, most powerful man in the universe, his faithful ally, heroic warrior goddess Teela, and the evil lord of destruction, Skeletor. The heroic warriors and evil warriors went on to battle for Eternia in Filmation’s 1983 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series, spawning a spinoff (She-Ra: Princess of Power), a live-action adaptation (1987’s Masters of the Universe), a revival (1990’s The New Adventures of He-Man), two reboots (2002 and 2021’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), and direct sequels to the ’80s Filmation series (2021’s MOTU: Revelation and 2024’s Revolution).

When Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights to produce the first live-action MOTU movie in nearly 40 years, fans questioned whether the reboot would be titled Masters of the Universe (like the original toy line) or He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (like the original animated series). The studio has now released the film’s title treatment, in multiple languages, confirming the live-action movie will simply be titled Masters of the Universe.

The logo in the title reveal above maintains the ’80s-style lettering for “Masters,” seen here in red rather than the original blue, but with the blockier, more modernized logo from more recent adaptations. Also revealed is a hint of the heroic theme music inspired by the ’80s cartoon.

Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) has the power as Prince Adam/He-Man, leading a cast that includes Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as the warrior woman Teela; Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad) as Teela’s adoptive father and Adam’s mentor, Duncan, aka Man-At-Arms; Alison Brie (Community) as dark sorceress Evil-Lyn; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) as Teela Na, Sorceress of Castle Grayskull; and Jared Leto (Tron: Ares) as the evil Skeletor.

The cast also includes Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Game of Thrones) as the horn-headed Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as the three-eyed Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (Kraven the Hunter) as the helmeted human battering ram, Ram-Man, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as weapons wizard Trap Jaw, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as the metal battle-fisted Fisto, Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) as Adam’s best friend, Suzie, with Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) and James Purefoy (DC’s Pennyworth) as Adam’s parents, Queen Marlena and King Randor.

Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings, Bumblebee) is directing from a script by Chris Butler (Kubo, ParaNorman). Todd Black (Equalizer 3) is producing with Jason Blumenthal (Servant) and Steve Tisch (Madden) for their Escape Artists banner, with Robbie Brenner (Barbie) producing for Mattel Films.

Amazon MGM’s Masters of the Universe reboot arrives only in theaters June 5, 2026.