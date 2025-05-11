Masters of the Universe Set Photos Reveal First Look at Camila Mendes as Live-Action Teela

Good Journey! Months after leaked photos from the set of Amazon’s live-action Masters of the Universe movie revealed a first look at Nicholas Galitzine’s pink-clad Prince Adam and the magical Sword of Power, newly surfaced photos show another Heroic Warrior of Eternia: Camila Mendes’ Teela.

The Riverdale was captured wearing golden-brown bracers and vest over a white body suit, a homage to both Teela’s warrior goddess look (sans snake armor and headdress) from the early minicomics and the Filmation animated series. See the first look at the live-action Teela in the photos below.

Photo from the set of ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’ have LEAKED giving us a FIRST LOOK of Camila Mendes as Teela pic.twitter.com/J8Q9oPQyYX — The Legacy of Nerd (@thelegacyofnerd) May 10, 2025

In He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Teela is the strong-willed, flame-haired warrior destined to succeed her mother, Teela-Na, as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Alongside her adoptive father and Adam’s mentor — Duncan/Man-At-Arms — Teela serves Eternos’ King Randor and Queen Marlena as Captain of the Royal Guard.

Linda Gary voiced Teela in the original 1983 animated series, and more recently, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Melissa Benoist in Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Masters of the Universe: Revolution, with Kimberly Brooks voicing the character in Netflix’s animated He-Man reboot. Mendes is the second actress to play Teela in live-action: Chelsea Field starred opposite Dolph Lungdren’s He-Man and Frank Langella’s Skeletor in the 1987 adaptation.

In addition to Galitzine and Mendes, the live-action reboot stars Idris Elba (Knuckles) as Teela’s adoptive father, Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarrin (Deadpool) as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Alison Brie (Community) as the dark sorceress Evil-Lyn, and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor. James Purefoy (Pennyworth) is playing Prince Adam’s father, King Randor, with Charlotte Riley (Edge of Tomorrow) playing Queen Marlena.

Rounding out the cast are strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as the metal battle-fisted Fisto, Jon Xue Zhang (Kraven the Hunter) as Ram-Man, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw, and Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) as Adam’s best friend, Suzie.

Richard Sale, whose credits include DC’s Wonder Woman 1984 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Eternals, is serving as the costume designer. Travis Knight (Bumblebee) is directing from a script by Chris Butler (Kubo and the Two Strings), based on the Mattel franchise. Amazon MGM Studios will release the feature from MGM, Mattel Films (Barbie) and Escape Artists (The Equalizer) in theaters on June 5, 2026.