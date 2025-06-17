Masters of the Universe’s Teela Star Camila Mendes Flexes Buff Biceps as Movie Wraps Filming

Camila Mendes‘ “Good Journey” as Teela is at an end. The Riverdale star announced that she’s wrapped filming on the live-action Masters of the Universe movie starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, taking to Instagram to share the news with a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the warrior goddess of Eternia.

“That’s a wrap on MOTU. Getting to play Teela has been one of the most exciting and challenging experiences of my career,” Mendes wrote, attaching photos of herself in costume. “The week of suspense between my final audition and getting the part was excruciating to say the least. but here i am almost a year later, a full-blown gym bro and converted redhead, wrapping up 7 incredible months of living like a london girl, eating like an athlete, and running around as a warrior woman!!”

Mendes also showed off her warrior woman physique in the photos by flexing her biceps beneath a photo of the red-haired Captain of the Palace Guard from the 1980s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series. “Grateful is an understatement,” she continued. “can’t share much at this stage, so i’ll be counting down the days until we get to show you more ✨ this will have to do for now.”

Amazon MGM Studios’ adaptation of the Mattel toy-inspired Filmation animated series also stars Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad) as Teela’s adoptive father and Adam’s mentor, Duncan/Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie (Community) as the dark sorceress Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) as Teela Na, Sorceress of Castle Grayskull and Teela’s mother, and Jared Leto (Tron: Ares) as the evil Skeletor.

The cast includes Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Game of Thrones) as the horn-headed Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as the three-eyed Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (Kraven the Hunter) as the helmeted human battering ram, Ram-Man, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as weapons wizard Trap Jaw, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as the metal battle-fisted Fisto, Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) as Adam’s best friend, Suzie, with Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) and James Purefoy (DC’s Pennyworth) as Adam’s parents, Queen Marlena and King Randor.

The film’s director is Travis Knight, who helmed Laika’s animated Kubo and the Two Strings and the live-action Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. Chris Butler, who wrote the Knight-produced ParaNorman and Kubo, penned the screenplay. Todd Black (Equalizer 3) is producing with Jason Blumenthal (Servant) and Steve Tisch (Madden) for their Escape Artists banner, with Robbie Brenner (Barbie) producing for Mattel Films.

Amazon MGM Studios has slated Masters of the Universe to open only in theaters on June 5, 2026.