Masters of the Universe Reveals He-Man First Look as Movie Wraps Filming

By the power of Grayskull! Actor Nicholas Galitzine has the power — the Power Sword, that is — in the first look at the heroic He-Man in Amazon MGM’s live-action Masters of the Universe movie. Prince Adam of Eternia’s action figure-esque persona, most powerful man in the universe and defender of the secrets of Castle Grayskull, arrives as the movie from director Travis Knight (Bumblebee) and screenwriter Chris Butler (ParaNorman) has officially wrapped filming.

“That’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe,” Galitzine wrote on Instagram alongside the new production still. “It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

Based on the Mattel toyline-inspired Filmation animated series, the cast includes Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as the warrior Teela; Idris Elba (Luther) as Teela’s adoptive father and Adam’s mentor, Duncan/Man-At-Arms; Alison Brie (Community) as dark sorceress Evil-Lyn; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) as Teela Na, Sorceress of Castle Grayskull; and Jared Leto (Tron: Ares) as the evil Skeletor.

Rounding out the cast are strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as the metal battle-fisted Fisto, Jon Xue Zhang (Kraven the Hunter) as Ram-Man, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw, and Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) as Adam’s best friend, Suzie.

“I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time,” Galitzine said earlier this year. The Purple Hearts and Bottoms actor went on to say that “there’s been a couple of iterations” of He-Man — from the mini comics packaged with the 1980s action figures to the recent Netflix sequel series, the animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation — and “it’s kind of amazing to hear what [the original] show meant to a lot of people.”

“It was really formative for a lot of people, so it’s exciting to do something that will have a nostalgia element as well as hopefully attract a bunch of new fans,” Galitzine continued.

Amazon and Mattel’s Masters of the Universe movie is slated to open in theaters on June 5, 2026.