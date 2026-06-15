Masters of the Universe’s Post-Credits Scene Officially Revealed a Classic Location (& Skeletor’s Perfect Replacement)

While Masters of the Universe has already, unfairly, been confirmed as one of the biggest box office disappointments of 2026 so far, that’s no reflection on the quality of Travis Knight’s fantasy love letter to He-Man. The film, which has so far taken $84 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $200 million, is exactly what fans of the original animated series have waited more than 40 years to see on the big screen. And if there was any justice in the world, Knight’s confident set-up of a Masters of the Universe sequel in the mid-credits and post-credits scenes would be realized. For now, even with Amazon’s celebration of the movie, that feels far from certain. Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for Masters of the Universe.

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The post-credits scene teased Skeletor’s return after Jared Leto’s delightful villain was killed off by Nicholas Galitzine’s Prince Adam, but the mid-credits’ tease of She-Ra was the far bigger swing. The scene revealed the long-lost Princess Adora on a cliff overlooking a vast fantastical city, as she took up the Sword of Protection and seemed destined to realize her destiny. Now, director Travis Knight has officially confirmed where the scene takes place, confirming what most true Masters of the Universe fans at least suspected. When asked about the location by CinemaBlend, Knight said, “You couldn’t tell? That’s the that’s the Fright Zone behind her. For the for the keen-eyed fan.”

Masters of the Universe 2 & She-Ra’s Return are Not Certain

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

With Masters of the Universe‘s box office performance, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Knight’s plans to expand into a sequel were a case of overconfidence, but the director says the film was always set up to still work as a stand-alone if a sequel didn’t happen. “I can’t say anything about She-Ra as it pertains to this movie. What I can say is that, you know, when I approach a movie, I approach it as if I’ll only ever get a chance to make this one movie. And so that’s the way we did this movie stands on its own two feet. It tells a story from beginning to end. I think it has a satisfying conclusion. And yet there is a world that exists outside the frame of the film.”

For the most part, the movie does work in those terms: Adam’s story reaches a pleasant conclusion as he realizes his destiny in Eternia, and even the Skeletor tease could be played off as a nod to the 1987 film’s post-credits scene that saw Frank Langella’s Skeletor emerging from a bubbling pool and threatening, “I’ll be back!” Ultimately, that didn’t happen, and Leto’s laugh echoing over the final credits does work as a sort of meta nod to the 1980s cult classic. She-Ra’s setup is a little different though: it feels like a seeded story, and the confirmation of the Fright Zone even sets up Skeletor’s ideal replacement: Hordak, who rebuilt his army on Etheria and kidnapped Adora as a child to work in his Horde. All of those details are teased in the brief tease of She-Ra in Masters of the Universe‘s post-credits, and while Knight says it wasn’t necessarily setting up a sequel, it now joins the pile of promising stingers that led to nothing.

As ever, Knight is completely right in the CinemaBlend interview about She-Ra’s potential, and it seems if he got his own way, he would absolutely be back to expand the universe: “And if we are to be so lucky as to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra would play a big part in it. Because, you know, she has a huge role in the mythology of Masters of the Universe, is Adam’s twin sister, Adora. And there’s certainly people in my life who absolutely love this character and would love to see her properly on the big screen.” Perhaps there’s a chance, if Prime’s streaming release of the movie puts up great numbers they can’t exist, but it’s hard to justify another $200 million budget when there are questions over the film’s ability to hit half of that in box office returns.

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