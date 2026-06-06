5 Actors Who Could Play She-Ra in the Masters of the Universe Sequel

Masters of the Universe delivers a delightfully grand adventure for fans of the franchise, and not everyone makes it out alive. While the story comes to a satisfying close by the film’s end, the film’s multiple post-credits scenes set up some big things for the potential sequel, including the addition of She-Ra. Since She-Ra looks to figure into the franchise’s plans, we are highlighting 5 actors who would be perfect for the role of She-Ra in the Masters of the Universe sequel, and let’s start with someone who is well-versed in the realms of superheroes.

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5. Katherine McNamara

Katherine McNamara already has experience being a part of a major franchise thanks to her time in the Arrowverse, where she played Mia Smoak, the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak. She made appearances in Supergirl, Batwoman, and The Flash and kicked ass at every turn, and that’s not even factoring in projects like The Stand, Shadowhunters, Air Force One Down, and Walker: Independence, which all feature elements that would transfer over to She-Ra quite seamlessly.

4. Meg Donnelly

Meg Donnelly is also well acquainted with being a part of a major franchise, as she’s played Addison throughout all of Disney’s popular Zombies films, including last year’s Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. The franchise deals with all kinds of elements from the world of magic and the supernatural, and Donnelly brings a confidence and charm to the role of Addison that would be an asset to She-Ra as well, making her another great pick to jump into the Masters of the Universe franchise moving forward.

3. Dove Cameron

Like Donnelly, Dove Cameron has an extensive Disney franchise history as well, as she played Maleficent’s daughter Mel in the mega-popular Descendants franchise. The Descendants films bring the element of song to their grand battles, but they are still full of great fight choreography, which should translate well to a She-Ra project. Cameron has also been expanding her catalog with the successful 56 days and the delightful Schmigadoon!, so she should be able to handle Masters of the Universe’s mix of action, heart, and humor with ease.

2. Samara Weaving

Another major star who would be brilliant in the role of She-Ra is Samara Weaving, who is coming off the successful sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Despite the film’s stacked cast, Weaving still steals the show, and she similarly impresses in Over Your Dead Body. Weaving has also shown to be a natural in roles that demand combat training or battles for survival, whether that be Ready or Not or something more directly superhero-styled like Snake Eyes, and she could bring all of those elements and more to the She-Ra role.

1. Anya Taylor-Joy

Few stars are as in demand as Anya Taylor-Joy, and it’s easy to understand why. Taylor-Joy brings a unique aura to each and every role she plays, and those roles are all over the map in terms of genre and style. Her characters in projects like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Menu, Peaky Blinders, The Queen’s Gambit, The Gorge, and even Princess Peach in The Super Mario Movie are all distinct and yet still feel right up her alley, and She-Ra would easily benefit from that mix of confidence, intelligence, charm, and badassery that she could bring to the role.

Masters of the Universe is in theaters now.

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