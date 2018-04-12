This Masters of the Universe Concept Art Makes Us Wish This Movie Was Real

In the long list of “movies we wish could’ve happened” we now have a new entry: Masters of the Universe, if it was done horror-style! That concept was put into visual form by artists Paul Gerrard (via BD), who is currently handling conceptual designs on the Hellboy reboot:

We wanted to test your Masters of the Universe knowledge, so we didn’t label the artwork with names – but here’s the list of He-Man villains depicted here, from top to bottom:

Skeletor Evil-Lyn Trap Jaw Mer-Man Man-E-Faces

If this artwork is indicative of the horror-action style that Gerrard excels in, consider us even more excited for Hellboy (2019)! For the full gallery of characters, head over to Bloody-Disgusting.

Seriously though: this horror-style Masters of the Universe is a much more exciting prospect than the planned Sony reboot film, which has McG attached to it. The idea of He-Man being a one-man-army holding back an entire dark wave of supernatural monsters would instantly make the franchise more relevant and thrilling than it has been in years. More to the point: it would be an edgy and unexpected idea for a reboot, more in line with what Fox did with its recent X-Men movies.

In other words: it’s the sort of risk we wish someone would actually take.

Last we heard, Sony’s Masters of the Universe reboot was slated for release on December 18, 2019.