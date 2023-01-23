Mattel's Hot Wheels Movie Gets New Writers

Mattel's Hot Wheels movie is on track: two new writers have boarded the company's live-action adaptation of the iconic toy line. Deadline reports screenwriters Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson, who sold their original sci-fi script Endurance to Netflix and wrote the sci-fi action alien invasion film The Fall for Amblin, will script the feature for Warner Bros. Pictures and Bad Robot. Mattel previously set the upcoming live-action Barbie movie at Warner Bros., whose parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (then WarnerMedia) entered into a five-year mega deal with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in 2019.

Leeb and Jacobson-Larson's Endurance from X-Men producer Simon Kinberg "follows a group of AI robots that have been marooned on Mars and begin to turn on each other while setting up a colony for humans," according to Deadline. The duo's script for Strongman — described as "a darkly comedic reimagining of the making of the original Star Wars trilogy" through the eyes of bodybuilder and Darth Vader performer David Prowse — landed them a spot on the 2017 Black List, an industry survey of the most-liked unproduced screenplays.

In 2020, Warner Bros. tapped Neil Widener (San Andreas 2, Now You See Me 3) and Gavin James (Footsteps) to pen a previous iteration of the Hot Wheels movie.

"We are excited to bring the thrill of a Hot Wheels live-action feature film to the big screen in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures," Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's chairman and CEO, said when announcing the live-action Hot Wheels movie in 2019. "Mattel Films has great momentum as it continues to execute on our commitment to bring global audiences new ways to experience the brands they love as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."

Toymakers-turned-movie studio Mattel has several toy adaptations in development, including live-action He-Man reboot Masters of the Universe, American Girl, Barney, Big Jim, Magic 8 Ball, Polly Pocket, Thomas & Friends, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, and View-Master.

"Hot Wheels has been inspiring the imagination of kids around the world for over 50 years," Warner Bros.' then-chairman Toby Emmerich said in 2019. "We couldn't be more excited to be bringing the adrenaline, adventure, and excitement of Hot Wheels to the big screen."

Plot details remain under wraps, but Leeb and Jacobson-Larson's pedigree suggests a sci-fi twist on the toy line known for its scale model cars and high-speed track sets. A release date is TBA.