WarnerMedia Officially Announces Mega Deal With J.J. Abrams, Includes Movies, TV, and Games

Months after reports emerged about a partnership between J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot Productions and WarnerMedia emerged, the deal has officially closed, which will result in the development of new movies, TV series, and video games. This deal starts immediately and will initially run through 2024. This continues the successful pairing of Warner Bros. and Bad Robot that began in 2006, with Abrams’ company having previously entered an exclusive television deal with Warner Bros. With WarnerMedia expanding their platforms in a number of exciting ways, including HBO Max, fans of Abrams and co-CEO Katie McGrath are looking forward to all the new storytelling opportunities this deal presents.

“WarnerMedia and AT&T are delighted to launch a long-term collaboration with our world-class partners and colleagues J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath,” CEO WarnerMedia John Stankey shared in a statement. “We are extremely excited about the potential to deliver remarkable and memorable stories and characters across multiple platforms to audiences around the world. J.J., Katie and all of Bad Robot bring extraordinary vision, exquisite filmmaking, and exemplary industry leadership to this endeavor and our company. Across all forms of content, we are uniquely positioned to offer our creative partners a multitude of platforms to realize their artistic goals and ambitions, and to ensure that their stories have the best possible opportunity to connect with the right audience.”

Stankey added, “I’d also like to recognize the leadership of Warner Bros. Television Group President and Chief Content Officer Peter Roth who has known J.J. and Katie for many years and developed opportunities that turned into a longstanding, mutually beneficial partnership, which will now flourish for many years into the future across the entire WarnerMedia and AT&T family.”

Given Abrams’ and Bad Robot’s success with brands like Star Wars and Star Trek, and with this deal potentially allowing the filmmaker to develop properties owned by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, fans can’t help but wonder if this could lead to Abrams developing projects for the DC Extended Universe or any of New Line’s exciting horror properties. Similarly, Bad Robot Games will work with Tencent and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to deliver video games on various platforms on both well-known and indie properties.

Bad Robot has previously produced TV series like Westworld, Castle Rock, and 11.22.63, with fans also looking forward to the upcoming Lovecraft Country from Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele and the Stephen King adaptation Lisey’s Story.

“It is a thrill for Katie, Brian (Weinstein), and me and the rest of our team at Bad Robot to call WarnerMedia our company’s new home,” Abrams shared. “John Stankey has a powerful vision for the future of WarnerMedia and is committed to storytelling that connects people around the world. We are excited and gratified to be a part of this new chapter under his and Ann Sarnoff’s thoughtful leadership. I could go on for hours, and probably will, about the extraordinary Peter Roth and the entire Warner’s television group, with whom we’ve worked for over a decade, and I’ve wanted to collaborate with Toby Emmerich and his team for as long as I can remember. I am grateful for the chance to write, produce and direct work for this incredible company, and to help create films and series with a diverse and vast collection of inspiring storytellers. We can’t wait to get started.”

